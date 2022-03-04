Saltville approves ARPA 'wish list'

Saltville’s first responders, employees, restaurants, youth recreation and more are set to benefit from the town’s first round of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The council approved late last month a list of items on the town’s “wish list” for $988,000 provided last year with another $988,000 coming later this year for a total of nearly $2 million.

The ARPA is a COVID-19 relief package signed into law in March 2021 providing a $1.9 trillion overall package with $195 billion to states, $45 billion to cities, $19 billion to towns, $65 billion to counties and $25 billion to tribal governments and territories. More billions are available to states to be made available to local governments, citizens, businesses and non-profits through grants.

The governments can use the money for things like building and maintaining infrastructure, including roads, modernizing cybersecurity, health services, environmental remediation, school and educational services, and police, fire and other public safety services. They cannot use the money to replenish financial reserves or on debt services.

The money has to be spent, or checks written, by Dec. 31, 2024.

The council’s list includes:

$130,000 for the Saltville Rescue Squad to include monitors and other equipment;

$150,000 for the fire department to purchase updated air packs;

$15,000 for shelters including a new one at the well fields;

$10,000 for restaurant grease traps to prevent grease from clogging the town’s sewer lines;

$37,000 for town equipment needs including a track hoe;

$20,000 to replace worn signage around town;

$73,000 for Labor Day events and contract services;

$13,000 for town computers and server;

$35,000 for town employee bonuses;

$10,000 for recreation department uniforms and equipment.

The council is also planning to set aside $380,000 as a match for grants to complete and improve the Salt Trail and build recreational campgrounds should those grants be made available to the town.

“We will know more by summer if we have the grant money for the campgrounds and trail,” said Town Manager Brian Martin.

There is also money in the ARPA budget for the potential purchase and cleanup of property along the Salt Trail. Martin and council members are looking into potential costs and benefits of the project with more information to be provided at a future meeting.