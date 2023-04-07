The Floyd Center for the Arts is welcoming four new exhibitions and their artists, including Joli Ayn Wood, Mark Cox, Ron Campbell and high school students, with a reception on Saturday (April 8).

Joli Ayn Wood’s solo exhibition, “The New View,” will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery.

It features all new works, showcasing seascapes from her new home on the North Shore of Boston and familiar landscapes from her love of Floyd.

Wood is well-known as both a plein air and studio painter, having once lived in Floyd for years and establishing her career here.

In 2022, Wood brought her knowledge of plein air painting and events to act as the chairperson for the Center’s Plein Air Biennial.

While Wood’s exhibit is on display, the gallery will be full of stunning paintings of all sizes, bringing home the magnificent views that she shares with her audience.

In the Falcon Gallery, “Rural Reflections,” a joint show by 2022 Floyd County Artisan of the Year Mark Cox, and local artist Ron Campbell will be on display.

Cox is a local artist born in Welch, but raised in Floyd. Like many folks in Floyd, he was taught art by Catherine Pauley at Floyd County High School.

Cox has now been painting, mostly wildlife, for the past 30 years.

Campbell has long been known as a beloved artist of Floyd and owned the Maggie Gallery with his wife Lenny, until 2022. Known for his pen and ink, watercolors, oil painting, and woodworking, Ron has been contributing to the Floyd art scene for years.

The two artists both set out to celebrate nature and beloved scenes of Floyd County through their art, a reigning theme of “Rural Reflections”.

Another collaborative exhibit, “Amplified: Teen Voices on Addiction,” features art by Springhouse and Floyd County High School Students.

Artists were asked to give their point of view on the situation, whether from a lens of personal addiction, loved ones struggling with addiction, or how they view addiction affecting their larger communities.

The artwork was created in all types of media, including sculpture.

Although a difficult subject, this exhibition highlights the importance of shedding light on the topic of addiction and how it affects our younger generations,” FCA said in a press release.

Chris Bradbury of Radford University will open his first solo exhibition, “This Light Beyond,” during the April 8 reception in Floyd in the Breezeway Gallery.

Bradbury’s work combines expressionism, impressionism, surrealism, and pop art to create vibrantly colored landscapes, portraits, and figurative works using watercolor, gouache, acrylic, pastel, ink and oil.

Within his landscapes, Bradbury explores themes like the relationships between the natural and the unnatural world, the real and the unreal, and the pliability of the familiar.

All of these exhibitions will be on display from Saturday, April 8, until Saturday, June 3. The Center invites everyone to come and celebrate the talented artists that make these exhibitions possible.

The opening reception is from 5-7 p.m. at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

FCA’s regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

To learn more about exhibits and events, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.