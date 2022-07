Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Lucky, who knows what she wants and is happy to tell you.

Lucky is 1.5 years old and just wants to be around people. She’s smart owing to her Border Collie background, and gets along well with other dogs, too.

Anyone interested in meeting Lucky should complete and submit an adoption application available at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call FCHS at (540) 745-7207.