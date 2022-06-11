 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community celebrates new Dogtown owners

Dogtown Roadhouse ribbon

Chad Hull, Elizabeth Retting and Alee Epperly cut the ribbon at Dogtown Roadhouse on June 4. The three purchased the venture last month.

 Photo by Floyd Chamber of Commerce

The new owners of Dogtown Roadhouse in hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week and offered special menu items to celebrate the occasion.

Dogtown, an eatery and music venue, traded hands in May. It was previously owned by Agna Miller and Ed Erwin, who grew its musical reputation.

Three friends with special connections to the downtown staple — Chad Hull, Elizabeth Retting and Alee Epperly — jumped at the opportunity to own the venture, they said in May.

Customers at the June 4 ribbon cutting had the opportunity to try menu items that reflect the new owners’ tastes, including locally sourced Lemon-Balm Juleps and pickle back shooters.

The special pizza was dubbed “The Forager,” and it was an olive oil base topped with wild mushrooms (lion’s mane, chanterelles and chicken of the woods), goat cheese, sliced tomatoes and prosciutto, Retting said.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the ribbon cutting went to F.I.S.H. (Floyd’s Initiative for Safe Housing).

