Floyd’s 2022 year in review

Driven by business leaders, nonprofits, local government and community organizations, Floyd County has grown in a number of areas in 2022.

This article recalls notable milestones reached this year as reported by The Floyd Press.

January

January 2022 held business news from Buffalo Mountain Adventures, Buffalo Mountain Motorsports in Willis, the Floyd Regional Commerce Center and more.

Floyd Flower Power hosted its first official event at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library featuring the owner of Wood Thrush Native Plants Nursery Ian Caton. Throughout the year, the group completed a number of projects, some with the hands-on help of Caton, including planting bulbs at the Floyd Church of Christ and at Wall Residences, and pansies in the stone planters around town.

The indoor mask requirement at Floyd County Public Schools, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, was dropped.

Middle school basketball teams finished competitive seasons, with the girls netting a 15-3 record and the boys netting 15-1.

February

The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant was sold in early February 2022 to Jessica and Tom Zummo, and Lenny Jr and Brandy Hall. The couples planned “rejuvenate the property with a handful of businesses and organizations, including the Hope and Wonder Church,” according to past Floyd Press reports.

The Pine Tavern had been on the market since 2019.

Floyd County’s Orland Phillips turned 103 and received more than 2,00 birthday cards from across the world, including local schools.

An official dedication ceremony was held on the Alan Cantrell Court at the Floyd County High School in February 2022. The legendary Floyd coach was honored by former athletes he mentored.

The Floyd Press reported that Cantrell said, “I am honored,” and added “there are so many others” who should also be recognized and honored.

March

A Floyd Tourism Summit in March resulted in a number of collaborations, including the Small Town Holidays event series.

Members of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors and Floyd Town Council commented on the summit in their respective meetings during the first of the month, the Press reported.

Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said she “really felt gratified” by the experience, which drew about 40 attendees. She said there was some “brisk discussion. But, that’s what summits are supposed to do — get people involved.”

Councilman Chris Bond noted the amount of input participants gave throughout the summit “because they care about Floyd,” on March 4.

A fundraiser in front of New Mountain Mercantile on south Locust Street raised more than $2,500 to benefit Sunflower of Peace, a nonprofit providing tactical first-aid gear to groups on the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

April

In April, the Floyd community rallied behind Liliana “Lily” Pratt, who was undergoing treatment for an anaplastic medulloblastoma brain tumor.

Lily spent several months at St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn., for chemotherapy and radiation. Her positive recovery continues, according to the Love for Lily Facebook page.

Award-winning musician Morgan Wade, a Floyd native, surprised the community with a homecoming concert at The Floyd Country Store.

The Floyd Press reported that seven Floyd residents were recognized during the New River Valley Leading Lights 2022, with one being Susan Icove, who was named the Lifetime Award Recipient.

Founder of the Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing, Icove said local FISH projects continue to be her main focus.

She said the nonprofit strives “to help our neighbors live in safe, warm and dry homes, and increase awareness of the housing struggles in our county.”

The Soup Shop opened in Copper Hill to serve as a go-to spot for “all-things local,” including pastries, spreads, side dishes and more.

May

Floyd County native Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Duncan was named the Sea Sailor of the Year (Atlantic) by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

The Floyd Press reported Duncan joined the Navy to serve his country in the early 2000s. In May, he served as a Navy equipment operator in the Public Works Department in Bahrain, an archipelago to the east of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Floyd, Duncan has ties to Riner, Pulaski and Virginia Beach.

Floyd Town Council approved new murals on east Main Street and behind Cocoa Mia. Both were completed by then-seniors at Floyd County High School: Zora Dulaney and Barclay Thompson.

The FCPS School Board voted to name the high school’s softball field after long-time coach and program driver Wes Starkey. A petition for the naming was presented to the board in April, signed by Floyd residents, several of which were past athletes of Starkey’s.

June

The fifth year of Floyd Small Town Summer event series kicked off in June 2022, starting with a concert headlined by Jim Lauderdale. The 2022 STS series saw some of the biggest turn outs in the series’ history, including for family friendly movie nights.

The Little River Poetry Festival, featuring local artists, was held under sunny skies at On the Water Outfitters.

The Floyd Press reported “a record number of first time-readers and poets of all ages and levels of experience filled a large striped tent and shared poetic humor, comradery and emotional depth on a variety range of topics…”

“Poets scratch below the surface and give each other permission to be in that profound and meaningful space,” said featured reader Zeina Azzam.

The Floyd Center for the Arts launched monthly Gallery Walks and organized the 2022 House and Garden Tour.

Following the June announcement of FloydFest’s relocation to a property in Floyd County, Check residents started attending Floyd County Board of Supervisors to voice their objection to FloydFest relocation to the area.

July

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library announced in July 2022 that fines would no longer be implemented for past-due materials, and it hosted the second annual Edible Book Festival.

Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced the launch of an electrical vehicle charging station, CitiZap, at the Floyd location.

Replenish Festival was held in Willis for the seventh year, and FloydFest Heartbeat was held in Patrick County, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway for the final time before the 2023 relocation.

A Culpeper woman came to Floyd to meet her biological siblings and search for information about her biological father, who could possibly be from Floyd.

Chrissy Sheads Cooper was born in September of 1967 and learned she was adopted in 2015.

Her biological mother is Floyd’s Velva “Winky” Eldreee Eaton, and Cooper’s father is listed on her birth certificate at “unnamed McPeak,” the Floyd Press reported.

August

Members of the June Bug Center’s Musical After School program brought Willy Wonka Jr to life in August of 2022.

Songs based on Roald Dahl’s original works were featured, the Floyd Press reported, including “Pure Imagination”, “I’ve got a Golden Ticket”, and “Oompa Loompa.”

Lily Anderson played Willy Wonka, and Eve Freday took on the role of Charlie Bucket.

The Floyd Chamber of Commerce’s annual Rubber Duck Race raised about $3,000 for Chamber programs.

Nearly 600 rubber ducks went for a swim in the Little River at On the Water on Saturday after local scout troops removed litter from the local waterway, the Floyd Press reported.

“Floyd County Scout Troops 19 and 36 and Pack 36 participated on Aug. 27, removing trash from more than five miles of the river and its banks until noon during ReNew the New.”

September

Floyd YogaJam “Shine On” opened September 2022 in Willis for the 11th year of the event. New festival owners were announced at the end of the weekend, which opened this year with a butterfly release, according to The Floyd Press.

The Floyd Livestock and County Fair turned 16 in 2022, returning to the Floyd Family Campground in September 2022. Livestock shows, games ran by nonprofits, pony rides and other activities filled the grounds, as did a number of competitions.

The Dodd Creek Fitness Trail was completed by Partnership for Floyd. Designed by Jane Cundiff, the trail features several workout stations for any level workout.

National Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated at Warren G. Lineberry Park, hosted by Floyd CARE, for the second year, and the Floyd Americana Music and Arts festival returned for the third year in September.

The Floyd Americana Festival featured three stages of local musicians at Warren G. Lineberry Park, Hotel Floyd and Outer Space, the Floyd Press reported. More than 20 local vendors set up booths for crafts.

FloydFest organizers addressed resident concerns at a Board of Supervisors meeting at the end of the month.

October

The annual Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival returned to the high school in October for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 39th year of the event, hosted by the Floyd County Women’s Club, featured concessions, local vendors, a food truck and much more.

Local officials attended an official dedication ceremony for the renaming of the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse to the Marcus H. Long Courthouse.

The Floyd Press reported the attendance of former sheriff Shannon Zeman, current Sheriff Brian Craig, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, local attorney Johnathan Rogers, Virginia house of Delegates Rep. Marie March and more.

March presented a resolution from the House, recognizing Long’s service in juvenile and circuit courts, including helping turn Drug Courts into reality.

Branscom said dealers and other drug offenders said they avoided Floyd County “because that judge over there is crazy.”

The judge was tough, they said, but he was also fair.

Floyd County High School’s Golf team won its third consecutive state title, and Halloween events featured the Chamber’s Spooktacular and the Oxford Street Trunk or Treat.

November

The annual Floyd C4 Business Development series returned in November 2022 with the top prize going to Brian Corbett for Crooked Mountain.

Some of the planned offerings that Crooked Mountain will offer include camping food and snacks, art from local vendors, unique antiques, outdoor/camping gear, motorcycle gear, and produce from the farm, including fresh eggs.

About five acres of land will be used for pick-your-own flowers, the Floyd Press reported, and the site is along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Floyd County veterans were honored with a parade and meals the week of Veterans Day, including breakfast and lunch at local schools to mark the occasion.

Floyd County’s Mason Erchull won first place in the state Cross Country matchup, and Town Manager Andrew Morris was named Floyd Business Leader of the Year at the annual Chamber Membership Dinner.

The first Small Town Holidays event series kicked off with the Small Town Joy Christmas Parade on Nov. 27. Grand Marshals were Merlin and Livie Thompson at 96- and 91-years old, respectively.

December

December 2022 kicked off with the Floyd Center for the Arts’ Winterfest, followed by the opening of the annual High School Art Show, which is still on display.

The Town of Floyd hosted its first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting in Warren G. Lineberry Park. Planned by town and Floyd Tourism officials, the event featured hot cocoa and performances by the high school choir and the Floyd Baptist Church Adult Handbell Choir, the Press reported.

The main tree was donated by Maple Springs, and the smaller trees that wind throughout the park were donated by other local growers. The smaller trees were decorated by local businesses.

The FCHS Golf team and coaches Dirk Davis and Terry Arbogast were dubbed “Honorary Tree Lighters,” as was Cross Country State Champion Mason Erchull and coaches Zane Moran, and Bryce and Hannah Altizer.

Floyd businesses announced seasonal closings, including The Soup Shop and Angels in the Attic stores.

An arctic blast leading up to Christmas left many in Floyd County without heat and with frozen pipes. Significant winds caused downed trees and other damage.

Some problems caused by the storm were still being addressed Dec. 27.