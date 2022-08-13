Day of Service to include firewood, home necessities

Volunteers at the Floyd Baptist Church are planning a day of service to others in the community as a part of Operation In As Much on Saturday, Aug. 27.

OIAM is a national hands-on mission opportunity based on Matthew 25:40, which states that doing for others is doing for Jesus.

Loads of free firewood will be delivered to a number of homes throughout the county, and house repairs will be completed. Projects may include replacing and/or repairing roofs, floors, decks and more.

There will be a free giveaway of clothing, shoes, jackets, hats, kitchen and household items, books, toys, and more at the Annex of the Floyd Baptist Church, 510 E. Main St. The free-for-all event will begin at 8:15 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27.

A limited number of bags of free food will also be available.

Volunteers will prepare lunches for the workers, and others will deliver cookies to local first responders. Cards and notes of encouragement will be written to be mailed to military personnel and housebound community members.

All are invited to join in the celebration as the love of Christ is shown to others.