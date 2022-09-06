Emergency crews busy to kick off holiday weekend

The Labor Day holiday got off to a busy start for Wythe County first responders with two tractor-trailer incidents that blocked highway lanes for several hours and an appliance fire at a popular hotel.

About 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Virginia State Patrol responded to a call regarding a disabled tractor-trailer in the right emergency lane of Interstate 81 South near Exit 60 in Rural Retreat.

Trooper Jake Vaughan said the truck, owned by Environmental Options in Rocky Mount, Virginia, was hauling several different chemicals, some more hazardous than others, to a waste plant in Smyth County. A liquid that smelled somewhat like bleach was leaking from the front of the trailer, the trooper said.

According to Vaughan, members of the Rural Retreat Fire Department responded and wearing haz-mat suits investigated the spill. After several hours, it was determined that the liquid was indeed bleach and not a threat.

During the incident and clean-up, the right lane of I-81 was closed. The lane opened up some time after 4 p.m. and the truck was towed off of the interstate. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, at one point traffic congestion began more than six miles before the incident scene.

No charges were filed in the incident.

● Later on Friday, a tractor-trailer toppled over and blocked all lanes of I-81 North near mile marker 78, between exits 77 and 80.

According to VSP Trooper J.S. Combs, a vehicle pulled in front of the truck traveling north in the right lane of I-81 near mile marker 78 Friday about 7:30 p.m. The truck driver swerved his truck to avoid the vehicle and overturned, blocking all three lanes of traffic and the shoulder. The vehicle did not stop.

The trooper said the truck driver, who was from Florida, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No charges were filed in the incident.

Two lanes of traffic opened at 8:02 p.m. and all lanes were cleared at 8:23 p.m.

Combs said that VDOT’s 81-TRIP program was a big help in clearing the scene quickly. The incentive program partners VDOT with heavy-duty towing and recovery companies to standardize their response to commercial vehicle crashes along the state’s I-81 corridor. The program facilitates safe and quick clearance with improved towing standards, procedures and training.

According to a VDOT press release, 81 TRIP pays a $2,500 to $3,500 incentive to a tow company that is able to open a travel lane within 90 minutes of receiving notice to proceed from law enforcement on the scene.

Crash-related delays enact significant impacts on drivers and the environment, the release said. The 81-TRIP program helps to reduce lost-time costs, improve reliability and lessen the risk of secondary crashes that can occur in vehicle queues. These incidents account for 20% for all highway crashes, and become increasingly likely until congestion is cleared, the release said.

● Around 5:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Wytheville, fire alarms sounded at the Bolling-Wilson Hotel and smoke could be seen pouring out of two doorways in the back of the hotel.

Wytheville Fire Chief Marc Brade said a dryer in the building’s basement had caught on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, but there was a lot of smoke billowing from the doors that led from outside to the basement area. The hotel was evacuated, but was back to normal business within less than a half-hour, Brade said. No one was injured in the incident.