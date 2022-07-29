Boosters, masks urged to combat BA.5 variant

Most counties surrounding Floyd are considered at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Floyd County was considered at medium risk as of July 21.

Seventy-five percent of counties across the country experienced the same increase the week of July 21, the CDC reported in its weekly assessment.

Risk levels are assessed each Thursday based on the new number of cases and COVID-related hospitalizations.

Find the most updated data online at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.

The CDC recommends indoor masking in public spaces and on public transportation in high-risk counties.

Those in medium-risk counties should wear a mask on public transportation and if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID, according to the CDC guidelines.

A five-day quarantine is encouraged if someone is exposed to COVID and not up-to-date on their vaccines and boosters.

Individuals with compromised immune systems should consider wearing a mask in public at all times in both medium- and high-risk counties.

Six cases of COVID were reported in Floyd County on Sunday, July 24, according to Virginia Department of Health data, and four were reported Tuesday. An average of four cases were reported daily over the past week.

CovidActNow data stated that at least one Floyd County resident has been hospitalized with COVID since mid-May, and hospitalizations have increased since the beginning of July.

The current predominant strain of COVID in the U.S. is Omicron BA.5, which accounts for about 78% of current cases, the CDC states.

Reports suggest the BA.5 variant spreads more easily than previous Omicron lineages, and individuals could more easily become re-infected.

Booster vaccinations are available to anyone 16 and older. Children as young as six months are eligible to receive first doses.

COVID vaccines and boosters are available at the PharmHouse in Floyd (311 E. Main St.).