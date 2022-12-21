School board to demolish old building

Due to safety concerns, an abandoned building on the Marion Senior High School campus is set to be demolished.

The building, said to possibly date back to 1878, once housed a museum of the Smyth County Historical Society and some years ago was cleared of all historical and antique items, including a nearly room-sized loom and some stained glass.

Members of the Smyth County School Board approved at Monday’s meeting a recommendation from Superintendent Dennis Carter to remove the building.

According to Carter, “Law enforcement has contacted me regarding safety concerns with the building behind the girls’ softball field on the campus of Marion Senior High School. Vandals have broken in the building on several occasions and the interior of the building is not safe for entry.”

Carter said he contacted Anna Leigh DeBord, president of the Smyth County Historical Society, and she told him that the organization does not have a use for the building. The society’s museum is now in downtown Marion.

Also at the meeting, employees were recognized with the monthly awards for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school custodians and outstanding service.

The awards for December with partial nomination comments are for:

Silver Apron Award to Jennifer Mason, food service assistant at Saltville Elementary School.

“Jennifer is the best worker that I have ever had the pleasure of managing. She is dependable, rarely having to miss work, and hard-working. She anticipates what needs to be done and gets it done quickly without having to be told. She knows all areas of the kitchen and can do any job. Jennifer remains calm under any situation and treats the students well.”

Extra Mile Award to Telisha Roland, bus driver at Chilhowie Elementary School.

“There are many people across the commonwealth who can drive a bus, but most do not do so with the passion of Mrs. Roland. As we all know, building relationships with children is the key to developing trust and respect, along with preventing behavior issues. Beginning on the first day of school, she does just this. She knows each of them by name and age. She can tell you the name of their parents and the address at which they live. Every child on her bus knows that she loves them and would do anything for them. She takes care of the driver team. I cannot count the occasions that a driver has called in sick at 6 a.m. and she is willing to cover their route.”

My School Shines Award to Daniel Davis and Misty Burkett, custodians at Northwood Middle School.

“Daniel and Misty are an integral part of the faculty and staff. Not only do they provide a ‘home away from home’ atmosphere for the students by keeping the building looking good, they get to know the students and interact with them daily. Daniel and Misty have excellent attendance and are always punctual. Daniel and Misty do whatever is asked of them, in addition to their regular duties.”

Mover of Mountains Award to Jennifer Surber, teacher at Northwood Middle School.

“Mrs. Surber is an excellent teacher. She has high expectations for her students and helps them achieve those expectations. Her students work for her because they want to please her, which is important because students are often drawn to a subject because they like their teacher. She had a 100% pass rate last year on the sixth grade math SOL. This accomplishment would be impressive in any year, but given that we were returning from the virtual/hybrid year it speaks volumes. For several years she has organized and operated a backpack program for our students through her church. She personally provides students with clothing and other needs (including personal financial assistance). Recently, she organized a community golf tournament to raise money for her volleyball team so that she could bring in an experienced clinician to help the athletes with skills at no cost to them.”

In another matter, the Virginia Department of Education is requesting stakeholder input to determine the use of remaining ESSER III funding in 2023-24.

ESSER is the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which is federal money for helping school systems navigate the pandemic and return to the classrooms. The ESSER money for Smyth County is available in three pots: ESSER I ($1 million for PPE for staff and students, cleaning supplies, etc.); ESSER II ($4.2 million for capital improvement projects such as roofing and HVAC); and ESSER III ($9.5 million with 20% on instructional loss — $1.9 million – and the rest on additional capital improvement projects).

The Smyth County School Board previously received input during the initial writing of the ESSER grant. While the projects and staff/instructional programs have been approved by the board and the Virginia Department of Education, this step allows continued public input. Provide any written feedback to denniscarter@scsb.org.