On Saturday night at the Floyd Center for the Arts, Hoppie Vaughan and his group, The Ministers of Soul, brought the crowd to its feet for a night full of soulful rhythm and blues.

As a full-time singer, songwriter, guitar player, bass player and entertainer since 1996, Hoppie and the Ministers of Soul deliver an electrifying show that added to Floyd’s ever-growing, eclectic music scene.

The concert was held on March 25 in the Fallon Community Hall, where the crowd enjoyed the 1940s dairy barn original hayloft that is now a spacious room with a dance floor and stage.

The music kept the crowd dancing the night away while some enjoyed the music at their table.

FCA seeks to showcase, support, and facilitate artistic endeavors and rural creativity throughout Southwest Virginia.

For more information about FCA, including upcoming concerts and events, visit www.floydartcenter.org. The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.