Marion VFW recognizes law enforcement with annual Officer, Trooper and Deputy of the Year awards

Three town police officers, a county deputy and a state trooper ​had their praises sung Thursday evening as agency leaders and VFW members gathered to recognize law enforcement in Smyth County who demonstrated outstanding and professional police work in 2021.

Each year, the VFW holds a banquet honoring one officer from each of the town’s police departments, a deputy from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and a trooper from the Virginia State Police who serves Smyth County. This year, Marion Officer Mason Wagoner, Chilhowie Senior Police Officer Austin Millsaps and Saltville Sgt. Chris Hogston took home Officer of the Year awards. Deputy Gale Greer received the Deputy of the Year award, and Master Trooper Joseph Ferland was honored with the Trooper of the Year award.

Each of the agency’s leaders took the opportunity to dote on their officer while presenting recipients with their awards.

Mason Wagoner, Marion Police Department

Marion Police Chief John Clair said one of the driving factors in him personally recruiting Wagoner into law enforcement was Wagoner’s good customer service attitude, his intelligence and his ability to be ethical.

“And all that played into the event that brought him here tonight,” Clair said.

The Marion chief detailed a call Wagoner answered last fall in which the officer found himself face-to-face with a distressed man who had pulled a compound bow and arrow on Wagoner. During the incident the man repeatedly told Wagoner to shoot him, Clair said. Instead, Wagoner was able to use his Taser and “simultaneously stripped the bow from the suspect’s hand,” the chief recounted. “With the assistance of other arriving units, he was taken into custody without incident.”

“The reason that we recommended Mason for Officer of the Year is because he immediately recognized the distress that that suspect was in,” Clair said. “Even though he could have taken any number of different actions, he took a heroic one to save that man’s life. Mason, I appreciate it, I know that man and his family do, and I know this community does.”

Prior to the banquet, Clair said Wagoner represents the future of policing.

“We hired Mason because we saw in him the potential for him to be a very community-oriented officer and he has become exactly that.”

He went on to say, “Officer Wagoner is a model member of the agency. He’s very customer service-oriented and I think he’s very well-liked by the community. He’s also someone who performs the job that we need him to perform.”

In the two years Wagoner has been with the department, Clair said he’s never had any negative feedback on the officer.

“In fact, it’s just the opposite,” he said. “People always seem to be pleased with their interaction with him.”

Gale Greer, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

In the same vein, Deputy Greer’s desire to help his community also led to his nomination for Deputy of the Year.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said he hired Greer the same year he became the county’s sheriff in 2016.

“He’s true community police officer, deputy sheriff,” Shuler said.

A Sugar Grove native, Greer is quick to be there during community events.

“If we have some function going on in our area, his home area, he’s their deputy, he shows up,” Shuler said.

Noting Greer’s high number of arrests and tickets issued, and his ability to balance his caseload, Shuler said, “He still does all this with compassion and care, because there’s people in my community—because he lives in my community—that I know he tries to lift up. Even though they don’t seem to want to go the direction he wants them to, he really makes an attempt to make a difference in our community.”

Shuler said he feels fortunate to have people like Greer working for him.

“So, Gale, I present this to you, and I appreciate you. You do a good job.”

Chris Hogston, Saltville Police Department

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett highlighted his officer’s drive to fulfill his role serving his community as reason for his nomination.

Presenting Sgt. Chris Hogston with his second Officer of the Year award, Puckett said when making this year’s nomination he looked at officers who were proactive, who came to work every day with a smile on their face and enjoyed doing their job.

Hogston fit the bill, he said, and leads the department, as he has every year, in traffic citations and DUI arrests.

Puckett said as the officers dined at the banquet before the awards presentation, the Saltville PD had a call for service come over their radios.

“He looked at me like, ‘We heading back to Saltville to handle this?’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re here, somebody else can handle it while we’re here taking care of this.’”

“That’s the kind of officer he is,” Puckett said. “He’s wanting to get back to work right now when something’s going on.”

Hogston also received the Saltville Officer of the Year Award for 2020.

Austin Millsaps, Chilhowie Police Department

Likewise, it was Senior Police Officer Austin Millsaps’ drive that garnered his nomination for the Chilhowie Officer of the Year.

“I’m not a numbers guy,” said Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss. “I’m an impact guy.”

Moss said Millsaps’ willingness to step up when needed has helped the small department immensely. Chilhowie PD is now able to offer things like in-house firearms and general instruction, he said, because Millsaps steps up when the officer who instructs those courses is focused on those duties.

“Austin is always there when you ask him to come out,” Moss said. “You know, ‘Can you come out,’ ‘Can you fill in for a shift,’ ‘I’m going to be sick,’ ‘I’m going to be on vacation.’ Whatever, this guy does it.”

Like Greer, Millsaps is also quick to show up to community events.

“Any time I’ve called and said, ‘Hey can anybody come out to this event we’re having…. He shows up to that stuff,” Moss said. “He’s a dependable guy in that respect and I think we’re very fortunate to have him working for us.”

Prior to the banquet, Moss said Millsaps strives to make lasting impressions with youth in the community, whether it’s handing out swag bags at National Night Out events or giving stuffed animals to children who are having a rough day.

“He proves to be an example of true community policing,” Moss said.

“I want to congratulate you, Austin, on being the 2021 Officer of the Year,” Moss told Millsaps at the banquet. “Keep up the good work. I appreciate you.”

Joseph Ferland, Virginia State Police

1st Sgt. Bob Hafley, who oversees VSP’s Division Four, said when he was considering nominations for the award, “it didn’t take long for Master Trooper Ferland to come to mind.”

A nearly 26-year state police employee, Ferland is frequently sought out for advice by other troopers and officers from other agencies alike, Hafley said.

“From the beginning, Master Trooper Ferland had a phenomenal career,” Hafely said. “He takes every case he’s assigned and works tirelessly to investigate the facts to assure justice is served.”

Hafley said Ferland is not afraid to take charge in incidents requiring coordination and planning. The trooper heads the division’s crash reconstruction team, sits on the safety council for Smyth County Schools and on the advisory committee for the criminal justice program at the Smyth Career and Technology Center.

“Master Trooper Ferland has dedicated his life to serving the citizens of the commonwealth, residents of Smyth County and those persons in need while passing through the area,” Hafley said.

Additionally, Hafley said Ferland has always been a leader in the area’s enforcement, “thus making the highways a safe place to drive.”

“It is for those reasons that I would like to present this award to Master Trooper Ferland.”

VFW Commander Sam Rosenbaum and Marion Mayor David Helms expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement in the crowd. Recipients were honored with a plaque and a monetary award for their service to their communities.