Lydi B’s opens in Willis

Britany and Jason Bowles combined their talents to open a shop of antiques, handmade soaps, spices and more in Willis last month.

Named after the couple’s daughter, Lydian, Lydi B’s LLC was established to bring unique offerings to the Willis area, including some antiques Jason refinished, Britany said.

Britany is a Floyd native, and she and Jason (who’s from Giles County) have been working to open the shop since the fall, she said.

Building renovations, paperwork and other preparations dominated the couple’s spare time for months, as both have other jobs as well.

“We wanted to bring something to Willis since there's not much really here,” Britany said.

Lydi B’s grand opening was held May 27, and Britany said it was a “great time.”

She said the store is a “work in progress,” and she hopes to offer local art in the future.

For now, Britany said, Lydi B’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 6127 Floyd Highway S. in Willis. Some days, hours may vary based on traffic, Britany said.

