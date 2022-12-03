Davis named Co-Coach of the Year

Floyd’s state champions were recently recognized both individually and as a team at the annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Banquet.

Ryne Bond, McKenzie Weddle, Corey Powers and J.D. King of the Floyd County High School Golf team joined head coach Dirk Davis and assistant coach Terry Arbogast at Roanoke Country Club for the awards banquet on Nov. 22.

Bond and Weddle were named to their respective Junior All-Star teams, and Coach Davis was named Co-Coach of the Year alongside Blacksburg’s head coach Rick Mattox.

The team received its third consecutive Certificate of Merit to honor its 2022 state championship.