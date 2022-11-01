School bus driver charged in crash

One student was treated on Friday afternoon for a minor injury sustained in a collision involving a Floyd County Public Schools bus and a delivery vehicle on state Route 8.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Ridgeview Road and Route 8 at about 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 28.

A 2016 Nissan NV 2500 delivery truck traveling north on Route 8, was stopped as the vehicle in front of it was waiting to make a left turn onto Ridgeview.

A 2000 Freightliner Floyd County School bus struck the delivery truck from the rear, VSP said.

The driver of the delivery truck, William O. Gravely, 37, of Pulaski, was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus, Sheila C. Dickerson, 65, of Floyd, was uninjured and charged with following too close.

VSP said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

There were 28 students on board the bus, and one sustained a minor injury that was treated on scene, VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP.

FCPS Superintendent John Wheeler said each student was checked by EMS before being picked up by another bus or a family member.

“We are always appreciative of our EMTs and Sheriff’s Office in the county and grateful there were no major injuries,” Wheeler said. He was on-scene Friday, alongside two other faculty members “to assist in any way.”

Wheeler said damage to the bus was minimal and both vehicles were operational.