The Floyd Center for the Arts is hosting a special pop up exhibit this month featuring Muriel Alderman’s thousands of four-leaf clovers.

Alderman has collected more than 5,000 four-leaf clovers since 1965.

See her collection until April 1, and join her for a Great Clover Hunt at 2 p.m. on March 18 at FCA (220 Parkway Lane S.).

Next weekend, FCA will host Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul for a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.floydartcenter.org.