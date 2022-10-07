 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival returns

For more than 50 years the Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival has been a hub for artists, vendors, collectors and casual shoppers alike.

The 2022 event is the 39th year of the Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival from the Floyd County Womens Club, with the exception of the 2020 and 2021 events that were cancelled due to the pandemic. FCWC first assumed festival duties in 1983.

Floyd County’s Susan Leonard is the vendor coordinator for the event, which is driven by volunteers from FCWC. She said all club members were MVPs for this year’s festival at the Floyd County High School.

Floyd County 4H clubs provided food concessions inside the high school, and other vendors, including a kettle corn food truck, were outside.

Shuttle busses ran from the courthouse parking lot and Citizen’s parking lot to cut down of traffic going up to the school. Signs pointed the way to festival parking throughout the weekend.

Leonard said the 2023 event will only be a one-day festival. The date and time is yet to be decided.

To learn more about the FCWC and its efforts, visit www.floydcountywomansclub.org.

