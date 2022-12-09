Christmas tree lighting illuminates Floyd’s cheer

The Town of Floyd hosted its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting at Warren G. Lineberry Park on Saturday. Nine additional trees were donated by local farms and decorated by local businesses.

Town Manager Andrew Morris was heavily involved in planning the event, alongside town staff and Floyd Tourism. He said about 300 community members were in attendance for the lighting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The full event lasted from 5-7 p.m., and it included hot cocoa from Cocoa Mia, family pictures by Kelly Phillips Photography Studio and Santa himself, who had spent the day at Sacred Star and Stone.

Mayor Will Griffin provided the opening welcome, and there were performances by the Floyd County High School Choir, led by Sandra Smith, and the Floyd Baptist Church Handbell Choir.

The FCHS Golf team and coaches Dirk Davis and Terry Arbogast were dubbed “Honorary Tree Lighters,” as was Cross Country State Champion Mason Erchull and coaches Zane Moran, and Bryce and Hannah Altizer.

“With the great turnout for the event and the overwhelming response from the community l truly hope that it will become a long-standing tradition in Floyd,” Morris said.

The nearly 20–foot tree was donated by Maple Spring Christmas Tree Farm in Pilot, which is owned by Floyd County Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch and her family.

Floyd’s Christmas Tree Lighting is a part of Floyd Tourism’s Small Town Holidays event series, which Morris said started with a comment at a Tourism meeting about making Floyd look like a Hallmark Christmas town.

“… Things just took off from there,” Morris said. “None of this would have been possible without donations from the community.”

The event series “has had a positive financial impact on the business community,” he said, and also established a coordinated effort, open to all Floyd businesses.

Morris said the lights and trees will likely remain in the park on south Locust Street until mid-January for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Visit Warren G. Lineberry Park (284 S. Locust St.) to experience the winter wonderland.