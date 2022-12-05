Festival of Trees to feature Mrs. Claus, crafts and more on Saturday

The Wythe Arts Council’s Festival of Trees wraps up Saturday with story time with Mrs. Claus, photo ops, crafts and more. The festival is on the second floor of the Preservation Center, which is lined with a variety of sparkling holiday trees. Many have themes like the Greensboro Police Department’s tree wrapped in crime scene tape instead of garland.

The annual festival features decorated Christmas trees and holiday displays provided by individuals, businesses and organizations. The festival opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Attendees can vote on their favorite trees. The tree with the most votes will be named Best in Show at the end of the festival. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Chautauqua Festival in the Park.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be story time with Mrs. Claus on each half-hour with photo opportunities in between. A kids craft will be available all day, as well as silent auction items and baked goods. Mrs. Claus will be joined by Kaitlyn Robertson and Grayson Viars for live music from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.