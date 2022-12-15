Wythe supervisors approve 20 percent rebate on vehicle, motorcycle taxes

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to give a 20 percent rebate on vehicle and motorcycle personal property taxes paid before the due date of Dec. 30.

“We need to make sure people know they need to pay before the due date,” Supervisor Rolland Cook said. “Because if you don’t pay by the due date, there’s no rebate.”

This is the first time the county has offered a rebate on taxes. In total, there will be about $1.2 million in rebates mailed to taxpayers, Cook said.

Board Chairman Brian Vaught said when supervisors worked on the budget last year, they assumed the vehicle market would calm down, but it never did. Instead, supervisors heard from residents about 10 to 30 percent increases on vehicle prices.

“We want to do the right thing and give the money back,” he said. “When we looked at the amount that was billed out versus what we estimated in our budget, and then heard from some citizens at our meetings, we decided we wanted to return the surplus back to the taxpayers. It took us a while to get a plan together because we believe that this is the first time that Wythe County has ever issued a rebate. Hopefully this will help our citizens some in this crazy economy.”

County Administrator Stephen Bear said there is a learning curve for the staff as far as the process and procedures needed to mail out the rebates, but it can be done.

“This is something new for us and has never been done in Wythe County before, so please be kind to the treasurer’s office and all county staff as they navigate through this new process,” Supervisor Ryan Lawson posted on her Facebook page. She added that when preparing the budget, supervisors had no idea that vehicle values would skyrocket throughout the year.

“That resulted in very high personal property bills months later that none of us anticipated,” she said. Contrary to popular belief, the Board of Supervisors does care, and high tax bills were never the board’s intention, she added.

Although the due date of Dec. 30 is a government holiday, the treasurer’s office will be open that day to collect payments; employees will take their holiday at another time. Regular office hours on Dec. 30 are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, on Dec. 30, the commissioner of the revenue’s office will be open to allow taxpayers to have items erroneously taxed to be removed and/or obtain real estate tax data.

In-person payments and those placed in the payment drop box must be made prior to 5 p.m. on Dec. 30. Online payments made up to 11:59 p.m. through the www.webfeepay.com payment portal will be accepted as on-time payments. Payments mailed must be postmarked Dec. 30 or prior to be considered on-time.

The treasurer’s office will close at noon Thursday, Dec. 22, and be closed through Monday, December 26. The office will re-open for regular hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Because of computer software issues, real estate taxes have not been mailed out. Officials hope to mail them out in January.

The rebates will be mailed out in January.