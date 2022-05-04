See a ‘Seussical’ musical in Floyd this weekend

Seussical Jr. is the Floyd County High School Theater Department’s musical production for the spring semester, and shows start this Friday.

Directed by teacher Emily Williams, the play features the talents of 24 high school drama students, both seasoned performers and first-time stage actors.

Shows start in the FCHS Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

On Monday afternoon, the cast pulled off a full dress rehearsal, bringing the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss to life with dazzling costumes, detailed sets, stage lighting, and quality song and dance numbers.

Good intentions, monkey business, a circus and a court scene are all part of the drama as Horton the Elephant (played by Disharoon Orr) hears a Who and tries to convince others that “a person is a person, no matter how small.”

“I’ve never been so proud of a show as I am of this one. The collaborative effort from an adult crew and the student cast has resulted in an amazing show,” Williams said in the program’s Director Note. “Over the past twelve weeks, these kids have learned a song a day, dancing for close to three solid hours while singing. Their stamina is amazing.”

Williams also gave a shout-out to the generosity of community members who stepped up and provided help and resources to create the “stage magic” that the production achieves.

Advance tickets are $10 for the public and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at https://gofan.co/app/school/VA7514.

Tickets at the door are $12 for everyone. FCHS is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd.