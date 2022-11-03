Ruth Anne Chitwood turns 100

Wytheville resident Ruth Anne Chitwood had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Friends – 30 of them — dropped by throughout the day, the phone rang, flowers filled her house and a huge sign in front of her house spelled out the reason: “Happy 100th Birthday, Ruth Anne!”

Yes, Chitwood is 100 years young; about 75 of those years have been spent in Wytheville. Thought Chitwood can’t maneuver on her own at the moment thanks to a broken kneecap, she’s waiting for a brace so she can walk without assistance. Mentally, she’s sharp — last year, she filled out her own tax forms without a mistake.

Chitwood’s history is tied to the Wytheville’s medical history. In the 1930s, her father-in-law, Ed Chitwood, helped establish the town’s first hospital over what is now the Devoted to You Boutique. In 1948, her husband, general practitioner Randolph Chitwood, along with his father, established what would become the Chitwood Memorial Clinic on the second floor of the former Leggett Building on Main Street.

Originally from Floyd, Chitwood graduated from Willis High School in 1939. She attended Radford University for two years before transferring to the University of Virginia to earn her nursing degree. She met her future husband in a patient’s room at the UVA hospital. He courted her by keeping her company as she washed babies in the hospital nursery.

“He was a med student, and I was in nursing school,” she said. “We married the day after he graduated from medical school.”

That was in 1944, and after a stint in the U.S. Army Medical Corps through the end of World War II, Chitwood brought his bride to Wytheville.

“When we came here, we had one child, one dog and not two nickels to rub together,” she said.

At the time, they had one son, Ranny, who would go on to become a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon. The couple had two more children – Ed, who is retired from a career in social services in Bristol; and Patty, a retired physician in Blacksburg.

“So I have three retired kids,” she said.

Chitwood also has four grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. This weekend, her entire family will return to Wytheville to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“Two of my children were born over Leggett’s,” she said. “I always told them when they got too uppity that they had a very humble beginning.”

When Wythe County Community Hospital opened in 1972, Chitwood worked there two days a week as a registered nurse. In addition to raising three successful children, she enjoyed gardening, reading and volunteering in town. She was a member of a garden club and book club. She played bridge for more than 25 years before stopping several years ago. Chitwood volunteered at Wytheville Community College and was the first female board chair there.

She still loves to read, but won’t watch television.

“I hate TV,” she said.

“I’ve done a lot in my lifetime,” she added. “We traveled some, but with three children in college at the same time, there wasn’t much money,” she said.

A massive heart attack in 1965 forced her husband to retire from his medical practice; he died in 1993.

“We were married almost 50 years before he died,” Chitwood said.

She can’t pinpoint a reason for her longevity, although her mother, Edna Cox Reed, lived to be 97. Her father, William Reed, died in his 70s.

“I never expected to live this long,” she said. “I’ve had a very good life. I had a good husband and raised three children I am very proud of. I volunteered a lot and gave my time to the community.”