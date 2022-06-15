Sheriff Chip Shuler reflects on school safety

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler believes the schools here are secure, but people need to be aware of those around them and not hesitate to speak up if they are uneasy about a person or situation.

“The news as we’ve watched in the last month is pretty tragic as far as active shooters,” Shuler said at Monday’s school board meeting. He had addressed school officials just that morning at their administrative retreat.

Shuler criticized the media for not reporting on some aspects of the shootings. He compiled statistics from 2000 to 2019, he said, noting 333 active shooting events. “You didn’t see that many on TV,” he said. There were 345 shooters involved in these events – 332 males and 13 females, he said.

“You never hear about some of this stuff,” Shuler said. “One thousand sixty-two people killed, 1,789 wounded. Forty-four of those events were in K-12 schools. We’re not seeing everyday things. We’re seeing the massive numbers.”

Shuler said his statistics show a dramatic increase in shootings and victims over the past six years. And the shooters are now trying to get away whereas before they killed themselves when trapped or when they ran out of people to shoot.

“These are people, these are kids, that are disgruntled with life for whatever reason, and they’re going to make us pay, and they want to make us pay,” he said. “And I say ‘us,’ it’s the good people. These are a handful of zealots that decide ‘we’re going to be an active shooter and we’re going to kill, as many people as we can and as quickly as we can.’”

Shuler said that in the 1970s and ‘80s there were serial killers running around, and that’s all you heard about on the news, even in Smyth County. “I think these people have replaced our serial killers,” he said of mass shooters, “because they have found a way, they’re sociopaths, they don’t fit in, they are odd personalities, disgruntled, whatever it is, and we have got to start learning how to identify them.”

Shuler said he doesn’t care how little an inkling of thought someone has that an individual is off, they should do something and law enforcement needs to know about it because heading it off could save lives. Be aware, he said.

“If you hear something, see something, say something. That’s all I ask,” he said.

Not in favor of arming teachers, the sheriff said school officials and educators need to be ready to respond to a situation with a plan and the resources at hand. That can include fire extinguishers in every classroom that can be discharged at an assailant and then possibly used to disable the assailant, he said. Medical kits need to be available in every classroom for any emergency.

Superintendent Dennis Carter said that every school in the county has a detailed crisis response plan and the sheriff is familiar with all of them.

“I just think it’s imperative that we look at what we have in place to make sure it is more than adequate that it insures the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said board member Kyle Rhodes. “It is a paramount responsibility that we do this.”

The board agreed to have a safety committee meeting before the beginning of the next school year in August.

Every school has a resource officer, Shuler said, and unless the officer is sick or required for a court appearance, they will be in the building and not out in the field.

“We think we’re gonna be the exception to the rule. I pray that we are, but we might not be,” he said. “We can’t take that chance.”

Shuler also assured the board that he and his deputies would not stand by in a crisis situation; that they would move forward no matter what.

“I can at least make you that promise,” he said. “My men will keep moving forward. They will not give up. Period.”