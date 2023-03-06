The fourth annual Atkins Ruritan Race Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, with prizes for top vehicles, plus vendors, music, food and more.

The show is open to race cars, including Late Model, Super Street Modified, UCAR and Mini Stock. The top three cars in each class will receive a trophy along with a trophy for People’s Choice.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the show taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $15.

Sponsors for the show are being sought to provide door prizes. Concessions will be available from the Atkins Ruritan Club.

Music will be provided by DJ Dan Kegley.

Proceeds go to the Atkins Ruritan Club for community activities and support.

For more information, call Donna Bentley at 276-206-1711.