This article features excerpts from past editions of The Floyd Press.

April 3, 1947

The Silver Star store and filling station was completely destroyed by fire and its owner died on March 30, 1947.

The Floyd Press reported later that week that a Willis High School student, Jean Draper, discovered the fire, at the store, about 12 miles south of the Town of Floyd.

The structure was collapsing by the time firemen arrived, the paper said.

Store owner James Gardner, 63, died in the fire, and then-Sheriff Ora Williams and Floyd Town Sergeant Charles Gardner “reported they found no evidence of foul play.”

The April 3, 1947, edition of The Floyd Press also reported on convicts who recently escaped from custody at the Virginia Railway Yard No. 16, near Floyd.

Lonnie Lane, 32, and Lewis Hall, 19, escaped by opening the emergency door on a bus at a stop light.

Roy Reavis, the bus driver, said “he heard the latch tripped on the emergency door, but before he and one of the passengers nearest him could get to the vehicle, the men had fled,” The Floyd Press reported.

April 7, 1955

The Floyd County Women’s Club organized for a traveling art exhibit to visit Floyd with 16 “world famous paintings” in April of 1955.

The Floyd Press reported that the “artmobile” and “museum on wheels” was a project from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and sponsored by the Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs.

It measured 34-feet long, one foot wide and 7-feet 19-inches tall, and a loud speaker provided “explanatory information” for 15-minute visits.

The featured paintings were “Dutch and Flemish paintings of the 16th and 17th centuries,” on loan for two years from the Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

The Artmobile was officially opened by former Gov. Battle in October of 1953, and it visited localities throughout the Commonwealth for club visits, public open hours and school visits.

The Floyd Press reported the response to the Artmobile since its establishment was “enthusiastic,” and it would be in Floyd for five days, from April 22-26, 1955.

April 11, 1974

Twenty stills were destroyed in Floyd County in 1973, The Floyd Press reported on April 11, 1974.

A total of 250 stills were destroyed statewide, the result of 2,700 raids.

“Franklin County remains ‘King of the Stills’ in Virginia… Of a total of 250 stills destroyed… 11- were in Franklin County,” the paper reported.

Franklin was followed by Southampton (23), Buchanan (22) and Floyd (20). No other counties in the state reported double digits, the Press reported.

Statewide, 178 vehicles, 172,000 cans of beer, 401 gallons of wine and more than 3,000 pounds of sugar were seized during the 1973 moonshining and bootlegging raids.

“Probably one of the most vexing problems facing the (ABC) Board today is the question of balancing the conflicting requirements of the state and localities for additional revenue from store sales and its need to keep whiskey prices at a level to discourage bootleggers and moonshiners — without encouraging consumption,” the Press reported.