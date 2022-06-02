Scavenger hunt book tied to local and state history

Students in Wythe and Bland counties are invited on a scavenger hunt this month in Wytheville that will be as fun as it is educational.

“Virginia is for Adventurers,” is a book about a group of friends who go on a scavenger hunt across the state of Virginia. The main character, Meg, is from Wytheville.

Author Tara Fisher said the book is designed to complement the commonwealth’s fourth-grade social studies curriculum. Along with information about a variety of places across the state, the book includes terms and definitions, writing prompts and more.

To make the book even more hands-on, Fisher will conduct scavenger hunts across Virginia with prizes throughout the summer. First up is Wytheville on June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The hunt begins at the Bolling Wilson Hotel.

“Virginia is for Adventurers” is about Meg and her friends, who compete in a 10-day scavenger hunt across the state. Each day starts with a clue sheet that reveals a series of outdoor adventures they have to complete to stay in the race. Their journey includes hiking to Devil's Bathtub, sliding down a natural water slide in Shenandoah National Park, discovering shark teeth at Fossil Beach, and kayaking through the Great Dismal Swamp.

The hunt begins in Wytheville, Meg’s hometown, and the book includes information that many adults may not know. For example, the world’s biggest pencil is not the one that hangs over Wytheville’s Main Street.

“There are two things you need to know about my hometown. First, you pronounce it WITH-ville. A lot of people get that wrong, and that’s how we know they’re not from here,” Meg says in the book. “Second, people come here to see a giant pencil that hangs above a store on Main Street. That’s right, our town attracts visitors because of a giant pencil. It’s not the world’s biggest pencil. That award goes to a pencil that is 76 feet long and can be found at a museum in Missouri. Our pencil is 30 feet long and can be found hanging above the office supply store on West Main. People come from all around to get their picture taken with our giant pencil, and the jokes about making it a point to stop in Wytheville are never-ending.”

Meg continues to tell readers about Skeeter’s and the Skeeterdog.

“When friends come to visit from out of town, we show them the giant pencil, take them to lunch at Skeeter’s, and drive them to Big Walker Lookout,” Meg says. “The lookout is where you can climb a 100- foot tower and see into West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The climb up the tower always makes my knees a little wobbly, but if you’re brave enough to make the journey, you can watch bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, and black vultures circle the skies at the top.”

Meg’s scavenger hunt heats up when she and her friends encounter some bullies who try to throw them off their game. Along their way, Meg and her friends explore several regional treasures and visit the gravesites of all seven U.S. presidents buried in Virginia.

Fisher, a Virginia native and University of Virginia graduate, has always loved history. She said the book was inspired by real-life adventures with her family, who enjoyed hiking, biking and kayaking across Virginia. The outdoor adventures were woven together by a scavenger hunt for LOVE signs; the family has visited more than 100 of them.

Fisher said her family enjoyed its travels around the state so much that she wanted to share the fun with readers. She also wanted to inspire fourth-graders who spent the year reading about Virginia history to get out and explore the state.

A business professor at American University, Fisher said she decided to begin the adventure in Wytheville because her husband and three children always enjoyed visiting the town.

“There are so many unique things to start the story,” she said. “It’s such a friendly area of the state and we found such great hospitality as we traveled through.”

Plus, with so much to see in Wytheville, Fisher felt it was a good place to start the book.

“I think it draws young readers into the story, especially the big pencil; I think that is a fun thing for kids that age,” she said. “It’s just a fun town, all around.”

She hopes the book brings history to life for students and educates them without them realizing they are learning. And after more than two years of Covid, it’s a good way for families to get out and explore, she added.

The scavenger hunt kicks off in Wytheville June 10 and continues across the state. Each location will offer an adventure and prizes. All participants who turn in a clue sheet are eligible for the grand prize, $250 cash and a $2,500 donation to winner's elementary school or library.

Other scavenger hunts will be in Roanoke, Monticello, Richmond, the James Madison Museum in historic Orange, the Occoneechee State Park and the Isle of Wight Museum in Smithfield.

“After reading this book, I hope that you are inspired to adventure around Virginia too. All of the places mentioned in the book are real, and you can explore each region by creating your own scavenger hunt,” Fisher said on the book’s website. “May your journeys be filled with blue mountains, green valleys, and sweet Virginia breezes!”

For more information on the book and scavenger hunts, visit online at www.virginiaisforadventurers.com.

“Virginia is for Adventurers” is available for $20 at the Bolling Wilson Hotel and on Amazon for $22. The e-book is available for $9.99. When the book was published in March, Fisher donated 10 copies to Spiller Elementary School.

