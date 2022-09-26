Martinsville man sentenced for gun possession

Probation violation hearings and differed dispositions dominated Floyd County Circuit Court Cases last week, and a Drug Court participant was terminated from the program.

Karlos Phillip Allen of Martinsville was found guilty of violating probation by possessing a firearm as a felon, a conviction that was handed down in January of this year.

Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Allen for the violation and added a year of prison time to his term. He faces additional charges in Montgomery County.

Brandon Cory Thomas of Dugspur pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs on Sept. 20 and was terminated from the county’s drug court program. He will be sentenced on Jan. 3 of next year.

Kimberly Marie Perez of Christiansburg pleaded guilty to uttering after a check in someone else’s name was presented to Skyline National Bank in Floyd in August, 2021.

The judge deferred final action on Perez’s plea until Sept. 24, 2024, unless she’s charged with additional crimes.

Other action before the court Sept. 20:

Stephanie Dawn Hodge of Radford pleaded guilty to larceny unauthorized use of a vehicle and was given a six-month suspended sentence.

In hearings before the court on Sept. 13:

Morgan Edward Dean of Max Meadows was given a one-year deferment on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs.