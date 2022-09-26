Wythe SOL scores 11th in state

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole was happy to share the news with the county’s Board of Supervisors Sept. 13: WCPS ranks 11th in the state for SOL test scores.

“That is a great thing,” he said. “That is raw test scores. When you are looking at the entire commonwealth of Virginia, 133 separate school divisions, Wythe County is 11. That is something to be extremely proud of.”

Overall, Wythe County students scored fifth in science, 12th in math, 14th in history and 15th in reading.

“When you are talking about Wythe County competing with some of the wealthiest communities not just in Virginia, but in America, that is something to be proud of,” Poole said.

The eighth-grade science score of 87.4 was the second highest in the state in that category.

Assistant Superintendent Becki James pointed out that the first-ranked school division was at 88.5%, a difference between Wythe of 1 percentage point.

"This is an amazing accomplishment when you consider what these kids have gone through over the past three years," James said. "The Science 8 is a cumulative test, meaning it tests kids on their science knowledge from sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grades.”

Like their peers across the state, the eighth-graders were cut short on their normal academic schools years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. James said when they were sixth-graders, there was no new instruction after March 13, 2020. When they were in seventh grade, they were in school for 56 days and had 69 virtual school days. In eighth-grade, they were in school full time, but there were quarantines.

Poole said one reason the students did so well on the SOLs is that the community was coming out of the pandemic last year and children returned to the classroom for face-to-face interaction with teachers with less interruptions to instruction.

“We are hoping that this year, with students being in the classroom all of the time, we will keep moving up. That is what we are shooting for,” Poole said. “It’s a credit to our students and our community that even in the worst of times, we are still able to perform at a high level, it shows the dedication to education in Wythe County, and we are extremely proud of what we have.”

As with scores throughout the state, Wythe County scores dropped from pre-pandemic levels in the 2018-2019 testing period. However, nearly all scores improved from last year (2020-2021) with the exception of seventh-grade English Reading, which fell from an 85 percent pass rate last year to a 77 percent pass rate this year.

In several areas, Wythe County scores increased from pre-pandemic scores: eighth-grade English Reading had an 82 percent pass rate in 2018-2019 and an 84 percent pass rate this past year. Other areas that saw increases from the 2018-2019 scores were end of course English Reading for grades 6-8, which increased from 90 percent to 92 percent; grade 7 math went from 65 to 77 percent; and geometry went from 95 to 96.

Some of the highest scores this year were 96 percent pass rate for geometry, and 92 percent pass rate for both end of course English for middle school and algebra 1.

The superintendent said the county's scores are a credit to everyone involved with the school system – students, teachers, bus drivers, staff members, supervisors, etc.

“We feel like we have the best school division possible, and we have the best people,” he said. “Everyone is invested because they are our kids and we will do everything to make sure they achieve at the highest level, and they do,” Poole said. “It’s a credit to the community as a whole.”

According to Poole, the School Board and the Board of Supervisors are working well together to do the best they can for Wythe County.

“And you are seeing the results,” he said. “We are getting ready to build a new school and have high test scores; there’s a lot going on.”

The School Board broke ground Friday afternoon for construction of a new middle school on the George Wythe High School campus.

“When in a small rural school division, a rural county in Southwest Virginia, in the middle of Appalachia, when our students do as well as anyone, it means our students can compete against anyone, and that is something we are very proud of,” Poole said. “This is a feather in our cap that is for all Wythe Countians. We are very proud; it’s something to crow about.”

School Board Chairperson Peggy Wagy said she is proud of students, teachers and support staff members.

“Everyone has worked hard to make WCPS one of the best school systems in Virginia,” she said. “Thank you to each and every one of you.”