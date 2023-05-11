This week, the lineup was announced for Floyd’s sixth annual Small Town Summer series in Warren G. Lineberry Park.

The annual summer concert series is sponsored by the Town of Floyd and organized by Dylan Locke via Dylan Locke Productions.

"Town Council is very excited to welcome the community back to Floyd’s Small Town Summer,” said Floyd Mayor Will Griffin. “This is an event funded by the town as a ‘thank you’ to all that make our home such a fantastic place."

The 2023 series will kick off on June 8 and take place every other Thursday until Aug. 31.

DaShawn Hickman, one of the foremost contemporary practitioners of Sacred Steel, a blues-gospel tradition dating back to the 1930’s, and Victoria Victoria, a North Carolina vocalist who leans into lusciously stacked harmonies and entrancing melodies, will co-bill the June 8 concert.

Both ensembles will be joined by Charlie Hunter, a guitarist and producer from Greensboro, North Carolina, who is widely considered the authority on the seven and eight string guitar.

The next event on Thursday, June 22, will feature a Louisiana-themed party with The Revelers, who have been bringing their party around the world for nearly 10 years.

From Lafayette Louisiana’s Cajun Country, The Revelers play swamp pop, Zydeco and old-school Louisiana dancehall music.

An opening set by Lenny Marcus and The Big Easy will warm up the crowd.

Marcus, who is from Roanoke, worked for many years in New Orleans studying and performing with legends such as Ray Bryant, Ellis Marsalis and Alvin Batiste.

His Big Easy trio will play music inspired by his time in New Orleans.

For the July 6 event, hear local bluegrass heroes, The Lonesome River Band, following an opening set by Jackson Cunningham and Nobody’s Business (who play traditional first generation bluegrass, old time and classic era country) and a short set by Handmade Music School students and campers.

Five-time International Bluegrass Music Awards Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the featured act of the night, The Lonesome River Band, which is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music.

The July 6 event will end with a Movie Night in the Park with "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Snuggle up on a blanket with your family and enjoy this movie about Gru and his Minions featuring Steve Carell.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage, the July 20 Small Town Summer event will feature Bio Ritmo, a durable and ambitious salsa collective based in Richmond, Virginia who combine Afro-Caribbean rhythms from son, bomba, plena and samba with big band brass. This performance is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Charlottesville-based Beleza, who are united by musical interests that include samba, funk, soul, blues, bossa nova, jazz and Spanish flamenco, will open the concert on July 20.

Dancers from SalsaNoke of Roanoke will also be featured this week.

The End of Summer Celebration on Aug. 3 will include another movie and activities for the kids to commemorate the end of summer vacation

The music will feature The Sol Roots Band who performs a mix of deep blues, funk, energetic rock, soul and hypnotic rhythms.

An opening set by Shawn Spencer and Star City Swag a Roanoke-based jazz band who perform classic music from a by-gone era, honoring the greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and more.

The evening will conclude on Aug. 3 with another Movie Night in the Park featuring "Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania" featuring Andy Samburg and Selena Gomez.

An opening set by Jonathan Scales Fourchestra will kick off the concert on Aug. 17.

A power trio of electric bass (E'Lon JD), drums (Maison Guidry), and steel pans (Jonathan Scales) combines elements of jazz, classical, and progressive rock, peppered with Latin rhythms and soulful outbursts of funk.

The soulful Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul are the featured act for Aug. 17. Vaughan has been igniting and expanding the live music scene in Southwest Virginia since 1996 with his impressive group, the Ministers of Soul.

The concert series will close out on Aug. 31 with a featured performance from JP Harris, who has been writing and performing country music for nearly a decade.

His two previous albums garnered fans and critics at major outlets like Rolling Stone.

The opener for the night will be from Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers, who sings with a uniquely pure country voice while performing classic country and western swing.

Floyd Small Town Summer continues to invite community organizations to set up and provide fun activities for participants.

Interested organizations should contact DLP Concerts through the Floyd Small Town Summer website or Facebook page, or Dylan Locke directly at floyddylan1971@gmail.com.

The Town of Floyd’s Small Town Summer Event Series is free and open to the public. Gates will be open and access provided to the public starting at 6 p.m. for all events.

Movies will begin when the sun goes down, and other times for music and other activities will be listed on the website www.floydsmalltownsummer.com.