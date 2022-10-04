Expect increase in Wythe personal property taxes

When Wythe County residents open their personal property tax bills this month, they are likely to experience a shock.

Commissioner of the Revenue Kathy Vaught said vehicle owners will see, on average, the value of their vehicles jump by approximately 35 percent.

The reason? COVID-19 and supply chain issues.

During the pandemic auto manufacturers experienced production slowdowns that led to increased demand for used vehicles. As demand escalated and supplies dropped, the vehicles’ price tags skyrocketed.

“What we’ve been told is it is due to the low inventory in the used car market, that has increased the values,” Vaught said. “I was told it was initially started by car rental companies not turning over their inventory at the end of 2020; that created a shortage in the used car market. The car market couldn’t meet the high demand, and that resulted in the values increasing.”

Under Virginia’s constitution, tax assessments must be based on fair market value. State law requires localities to use a recognized pricing guide to assess vehicles’ values. Vaught said her office, like others around the commonwealth, uses the J.D. Power National Automobile Dealers Association’s used vehicle guide to set the value on Jan. 1 of each year.

Virginia legislators have recognized the coming impact and gave localities a way to ease some of the pain. Earlier this year, the General Assembly adopted legislation that would allow localities to tax different types of personal property at different rates. The legislation that allows counties to change the tax on some personal property will expire in two years.

Across the commonwealth, individual counties have taken different approaches to addressing the situation. Some have chosen to do nothing. Others have eliminated decal fees. Other localities have decided to act on the path opened by legislators. That’s the route Wythe County chose.

To assist in offsetting the tax increase, the Wythe County Board of Supervisors lowered the personal property tax rate by a dime, from $2.32 per $100 of assessed value to $2.22 per $100 of assessed value.

Personal property tax bills will be received by taxpayers by mid-October.

As for a bit of good news, at the request of Wythe County Treasurer Lori Guynn, supervisors extended the tax bill due date from Dec. 3 to Dec. 30. Guynn requested the extension to allow taxpayers more time to pay their bills because her office staff must attend training sessions on a software system upgrade that will be implemented around the regular due date.

“These training sessions will require the Treasurer’s Office to be closed periodically,” Guynn said. “The dates will be publicized ahead of time to ensure citizens are aware we will not be available on certain days during certain time frames. I apologize to our citizens for this inconvenience; however, the timeframe for the upgrade was limited and this was the only option available without pushing it into the middle of next year.”

If residents have questions about any of the items listed on their bill or if items need to be removed from the tax bill, they should contact the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office at 276-223-6015 to address their concerns.

“I ask our citizens to be patient when calling or coming into the offices of the Commissioner of Revenue or Treasurer,” Guynn said. “We can only assist a certain number of people at a time both in-person and over the phone. We strive to provide a high level of customer service to each person.”