Open House to feature local artists

A full day of studio demonstrations and activities at the Floyd Center for the Arts is scheduled for this weekend.

Activities during the Open House on Saturday, July 9, will take place in the Center’s pottery and glass studios, as well as the blacksmithing forge and the classroom.

16 Hands potter Ron Sutterer will be throwing on the potter’s wheel and doing demos while local glass artist Nikki Pynn will be in the glass studio to teach glass cutting and how to make a mosaic.

The Open House is an ideal time to check out FCA’s studios and sign up for one of its weekly classes.

Members of the Old Dominion Blacksmith Association will be having a club meeting at the forge July 9 to craft their own tools.

There are limited spots open for registration, and the public is invited to observe. Contact the Center for more registration information.

The whole family is welcome to attend the Open House at 220 Parkway Lane S., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9.

For more information about FCA and its offerings, visit www.floydartcenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. The Center’s regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.