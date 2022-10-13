 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Retreat woman charged in fatal crash

Police have a charged a Rural Retreat woman with reckless driving in a fatal Sept. 21 crash in Crockett.

Chasity Dawn Jones, 25, was also charged with failing to wear a seatbelt, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

State police said Jones was driving a Nissan Pathfinder that rear-ended a farm tractor driven by 59-year-old Rick Cregger, who was ejected and died at the scene.

The wreck occurred at 6:53 p.m. on Ridge Avenue, a mile south of Huckleberry Road, police said.

Jones, who sustained minor injuries in the collision, has a Jan. 4, 2023, trial date set in Wythe County General District Court.

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to a year in jail.

