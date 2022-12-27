Small Town Summer dates locked in

Floyd Town Council approved dates for Small Town Summer 2023 earlier this month.

The first date of the series is June 6, 2023.

The 2023 STS is the sixth annual live concert series organized by town officials and Dylan Locke, who is contracted to book artists.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said vendor maps are a possibility when it comes to planning STS 2023 because of the increased number of vendors at this year’s events, including inflatables, face painting, food trucks and more.

During the public comment period of the Dec. 1 Town Council Meeting, Elizabeth Warner spoke about the Story Book/Story Walk Trail, which she said she first brought to Council about four years ago.

She said the trail would wind around the park and toward the library with book stations for all ages.

“It’s really designed toward encouraging kids to be outside, walk and read,” Warner said.

Councilman Mike Patton said later in the meeting he has also been having conversations about developing the Story Book Trial with members of Partnership for Floyd.

PFF’s Jane Cunduff designed the Dodd Creek Nature and Fitness Trail, which was completed this year at the Floyd County Recreation Department on Park Drive.

Other business on Dec. 1, Council voted to approve one-time bonuses for town staff members in lieu of a staff meal this year, and Mayor Will Griffin said the new Public Service Authority Superintendent is Patrick Nicola from Wythe County.

Two closed sessions at the end of the meeting were held to discuss real estate matters and possibly litigation, not related to the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker.

The second Council meeting of the month was canceled due to weather on Dec. 15.

The next regular Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall on Wilson Street.