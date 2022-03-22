Umberger recognized with humanitarian award

Karen Hounshell Umberger is a true humanitarian and has the award to prove it.

The Bland native and Wytheville resident who works at Food City in Marion and volunteers with the Red Cross has been named recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award. She earned local recognition in Marion followed by a district nod before being chosen for the company-wide honor.

The awards come with donations to the winners’ charity of choice.

Store winners move on to compete at district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice of charity.

From there, two divisional winners are chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution.

Finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.

“I’m so thankful for the money because Red Cross really needs donations,” Umberger said.

As far as the recognition, she is humble about that and doesn’t believe that she deserves the award.

“I don’t even think what I do is warranted to be rewarded because I feel rewarded from doing what I do for those people,” Umberger said.

Her employers and associates beg to differ.

“Karen’s awesome. We love her to death,” said Marion Food City Manager Lori Baxley. “She does an excellent job here; she’s really good with customers. We’re privileged to have her.”

Umberger said she loves her co-workers.

“I have these great people,” she said. “They’re always willing to help when I have a question.”

Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program was created in memory of the company’s former president and board vice-chairman. Throughout his 47-year career, Varney brought foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole but was most noted for his compassion and humanitarian services.

“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Steve Smith, current president and CEO.

Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service.

Umberger has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2015. She came to work part-time at the Marion Food City in 2021.

Retired in 2019 from a job in Wytheville, as a truck stop restaurant manager for nearly 20 years, Umberger said she has also sold real estate, worked for a mortgage broker and as a branch bank manager in Wytheville for 15 years.

She retired to take care of her mother until she died in December 2020.

“In January 2021 I decided that I was going to take a job,” said Umberger. She applied at several places, she said, and then Food City in Marion called her for an interview. This was before Food City came to Wytheville. She was hired immediately.

Umberger thought of going to the Wytheville store when it opened, but “I liked it here so much I didn’t want to leave,” she said of Marion.

“I get to work with people” is her favorite part of the job, and helping people, she said. She mostly works in the pharmacy and floral department.

“I have met so many wonderful people here; they’re so friendly and nice. We have a great community.”

Her love for community and helping people naturally led to volunteer work with the Red Cross.

“I was looking at the paper in Wytheville when I was working at the truck stop and I saw that Red Cross was having a volunteer drive or meeting at Wytheville Community College and I sat there and read it and thought I would like to go to that, but I was working 14 hours a day,” Umberger said. “But I ended up going and I went through all the testing and the orientation and never looked back. I would do the very same thing again.”

Umberger has been sent to Hurley and Wythe County and places in Southwest Virginia where floods devastated communities and to fire-ravaged communities and she helps people who have been burned out of their homes.

“It’s a very humbling experience to see, like in Hurley, where it just washed houses away,” she said of the flooding in that community. She did damage assessment, and would walk in the community to witness the damage and sometimes there would be nothing left at the address of a home.

Umberger writes reports on damages after viewing the sites, and was recently certified to drive a box truck. She helps set up shelters, bring in meals, transport people to shelters, and has been asked to be a mentor, for this region of SWVA.

“I had planned on going to Kentucky in December but I ended up with COVID so I didn’t get to go,” Umberger said. She got very sick with a high fever during her bout with COVID-19.

The pandemic made the work of Red Cross even more difficult.

“COVID changed a lot of the Red Cross procedures,” Umberger said. “We were even digital for a while. We’re now going back to what it was when I first started, similar.”

A lot of people don’t even know about Red Cross, Umberger said. Sometimes all they know are the bloodmobiles. She works with fire departments to let people know what all the agency does, including damage assessment after disasters, shelters and transportation.

Umberger will have been volunteering with Red Cross seven years in September, and said she wishes she had done it sooner.

Family has been supportive even if sometimes they wonder why with her age and health concerns she continues to do it.

“I have been blessed all my life,” Umberger said. “I have had an amazing life with a beautiful, healthy family. I live in one of the most beautiful places that I have ever been. The Lord has truly blessed me. I felt since I was so blessed, I just wanted to give something back to those in need. It’s the least I can do. I’ve never experienced the level of humbleness that I experience frequently dealing with the clients after their disaster. As long as I can crawl I’m going to do it.”

Umberger and her husband, Chet, have one daughter and two grandsons in Wytheville.

“Red Cross, it really changed my life,” she said, especially being on call for needs even in the middle of the night and the people she’s met in disaster areas who just need someone to listen to them.

“I’m so thankful that I’m able to do that for people, I really am,” she said, and appreciates all those who volunteer to help others.

“Volunteering for the American Red Cross is one of the best choices that I have ever made.”

Headquartered in Abingdon, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.