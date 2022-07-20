Dancing in the Street: Marion celebrates weekend with dual fests

From fathers with daughters too young to even stand on their feet to older couples with practiced moves, people were literally dancing on Marion’s Main Street Friday and Saturday nights.

The crowd got to its feet out of respect as the Beach Nite Band ended its concert with a Christian song Saturday evening.

Food challenges a short time later brought laughter and chants urging competitors on, and everyone moved back so that Michael Karnes, who handily won the Dip Dog challenge, could drop to the ground and offer his ‘Curley Coffee Grinder’ dance.

From Marion officials’ perspective, the two-day Hungriest Mother Festival went “as smoothly as we could have hoped.” Ken Heath, the town’s community and economic development director, offered that comment as he also noted that the crowds stayed later than they ever have.

The time, the music, the weather was all right, observed Heath, who loved seeing many old friends back in town for class reunions and meeting people new to Marion.

Observing Saturday evening’s crowd, John Graham reflected that the community needed such a gathering.

Earlier this week, in the midst of a pandemic, the Marion resident, clerk of court and pastor said, “It was hard to feel like a community when we were all isolated in our own homes.”

Graham added, “After being cooped up so long, we have needed to get out and be together. I’m proud that our town provides fun, free events that anyone and everyone can enjoy.”

Restaurants and food trucks reported brisk business, Heath said, noting that at one point the Wooden Pickle had so many customers coming in that the eatery couldn’t close at its traditional time.

Amanda Livingston, whose husband Andrew, opened Marion Outdoors in the downtown earlier this year, said the store had a record-breaking Saturday. She lauded Heath and his team to the Marion Town Council Monday.

Members of the council and Mayor David Helms all reported hearing positive comments about the weekend’s activities. Councilman Larry Carter described the Saturday crowd as huge.

Heath compared this past weekend’s scene to 2020 when protestors took to the town’s Main Street and were screaming at each other. He reflected that seeing people enjoying the community and coming together as a community is “why I do this for a living.”

Marion Police Chief John Clair echoed Heath’s sentiments about the weekend’s festivities, saying, “They went great.”

The chief did note the changing times. In the past, he said, police presence at such events would be to deter disturbances, while now is more focused on crowd protection. He noted that a fully operational incident command center was in place. While some may see that move as overly responsive to trends not being seen here, Clair said he doesn’t see a choice. “It’s a shame we have think that way, but we do,” he said Monday.

While the organizers will evaluate this festival in a few weeks and look for areas to improve, Heath, who’s been working on Marion festivals since 1986, believes their years of experience and openness to feedback is paying off. While the town isn’t big enough to host an event like Bristol Rhythm and Roots, he said, “What we do, we do well.”

He hopes to see this July’s success build to another good experience on the second Saturday in October when Marion will host its chili cook-off.

Heath reiterated his call for ideas when backed with a willingness to help implement them and band suggestions.

Food Eating Contests

While the chili festival will be about small tastes, this past Saturday’s food eating contests offered everything but tiny bites.

Heath noted that this year’s festival featured a record 17 food challenges.

Some brave contenders took on more than one contest, and two individuals claimed more than one medal.

William Lane Jr., a big winner last year, earned top honors in Charley’s Philly Steak Subs’ Philly Steak Sub and Sweet Bee Cupcakery’s jumbo cupcake contests this year.

George Fleming also sported more than one ribbon, winning the Moondog Brick Oven’s cheese pizza contest and that for Sister's Café’s giant chocolate chip cookie.

The other winners were:

Nate Hahn, Brad’s Tasty Dawgs hot dogs;

Mark Hubbard, Broad Street Coffee’s Cherry Appalachian Soda;

Max Golliher, CJ’s Pizza’s Italian sub;

Will Garrett, Hester’s Country Store’s pickled eggs;

Walker Allen, Just Good Food’s Famous Smashburger;

Josh Wojciechowicz, Macado’s World’s Hottest Wings;

Kurt Creasy, Town of Marion Mountain Dew;

David Langrel, Polar Express Shaved Ice;

Pedro Martinez, Tacos Al Fresco’s “Elotes” (Mexican street corn on the cob);

Kimmy Fisher, Wooden Pickle’s giant dill pickle;

And, Michael Karnes, Dip Dog Stand’s Dip Dogs.

Hungry Mother Festival

While the number of attendees isn’t in yet, organizers say this year’s Hungry Mother Festival was quite active.

Saturday at the festival was “so, so busy,” said Kathy Baumgarner of the Art League of Marion, the event host.

From her perspective, the festival went well and smoothly.

Mother Nature leant a helping hand as the three-day festival that features artisan and food vendors from around the region and country stayed rain free.

Hungry Mother State Park staff members were on hand to help make parking manageable and with all kinds of issues, including getting one vendor’s vehicle out of the mud.

While no official word was available by press time, social media and sources did report vehicle break-ins near the boat dock at the park, which is on the opposite side of the lake from the festival.