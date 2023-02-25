The Death Class Reading is a free-to-the-public reading by poetry duo Colleen Redman and Katherine Chantal that will take place at the Jessie Peterman Library on Sunday, March 5.

The reading will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and discussion. The full event is scheduled for 1:30-3:30 p.m., March 5, at 321 W. Main St.

Redman and Chantal have been sharing their contemplative poetry on soulful aging, grief and death at various venues throughout 2022.

This past November, they were invited to be featured guests at a Death and Bereavement class for a Radford University counseling class, where they read their call-and-response poetry to an interactive class of about two dozen graduate students.

Some of Redman and Chantal’s poems from this series address their experiences being present with others who were dying.

Others offer reflections on their own eventual deaths, as “It takes years of prep for the magic trick of being here one minute and gone the next,” Redman writes.

“I will be retired one day; my last breath will be the clue,” said Chantal, who as a life passage ceremonialist has cared for dying community members, created memorials to celebrate the lives of those who have passed and guided green burials services.

Redman’s books, “Packing a Suitcase for the After Life,” “Objects are Closer Than They Appear” and “Poems from the Dark Room,” and Chantal’s books, “Poetic Memoir of a Nascent Senescent” and “A Year of Haiku” will be available for purchase at the event.

Their books are sold in Floyd at The Harvest Moon Food Store and The Floyd Country Store, and also on Amazon.