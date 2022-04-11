Dialing changes next month

All customers with the 540 area code should prepare for 10-digit dialing and the introduction of the new 826 area code that begins on May 14.

Citizens Telephone Cooperative reminded customers last week, the 826 area code will be added as an overlay to the 540 region next month.

All local calls made within the 540 area code after May 14 must be placed using 10 digits (area code + the seven-digit telephone number).

An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but does require customers to dial the area code to complete local calls.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

Customers should ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment are reprogrammed to dial 10 digits if they are programmed to dial just 7 digits, and recognize the new 826 area code as a valid area code.

Examples include life-safety systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions.

Beginning June 14 new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 826 area code.

For additional information, visit the Virginia State Corporation Commission at https://www.scc.virginia.gov or contact Citizens Telephone Cooperative at (540) 745-2111.