Charges dropped in Marion carjacking case

Charges against three women accused of carjacking a truck in Marion in April have been dropped.

Deputy Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Blankenship said that decision was made after the complaining witness did not appear at a Wednesday hearing.

The charges stemmed, according to police activity reports, from a family dispute over ownership of the truck. The complainant, Teresa Dolinger, who is a relative by marriage to two of the women, filed the charges alleging that the women assaulted her while she was inside the truck near the post office in Marion before taking off in it.

Barbara Bowden, 57, Jessica Gillespie, 39, both of Marion, and Margie Lee Baker, 54, of Sugar Grove, each faced carjacking, grand larceny and related conspiracy charges, as well as misdemeanor assault and battery charges.

The case was slated for a Wednesday preliminary hearing, during which the prosecution and defense typically put on evidence and a judge determines whether enough evidence exists to send charges to a grand jury.

Blankenship said the complaining witness had not responded to attempts to contact her and did not show up for the hearing, which, he said, “necessitated a Motion for Nolle Prosequi.”