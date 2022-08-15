Little River Cleanup, Duck Race this month

Floyd Chamber of Commerce’s annual Rubber Duck Race is set for later this month, after Floyd’s Little River Cleanup Day at On The Water.

“Renew the Little” starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2049 Thunderstruck Rd. NE in Floyd County, as a part of the larger Renew the New effort in the New River Valley.

Volunteers will remove trash from various Little River tributaries throughout the event. The 2021 edition resulted in the removal of 100 pounds of litter and 31 tires from local water ways.

On the Water will provide lunch at noon for volunteers, and the public is invited to the Rubber Duck Race and fun that will follow.

Tickets are $5, and the duck drop will be at 1:30 p.m. There will be food and activities for kids of all ages.

The race is a Chamber fundraiser, and community members can buy tickets for ducks from any Chamber member and by visiting www.floydchamber.org. Scan a QR code to purchase tickets at www.facebook.com/FloydChamber.

First place in the duck race will receive $300, second will receive $200 and third will receive $100.

More than 600 ducks were dropped into the Little River in 2021, and all were accounted for in the “No Duck Left Behind” policy.