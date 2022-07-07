Saltville EMS to offer training programs

Saltville EMS is announcing new certifications for staff members and plans to offer training courses in emergency medical technician (EMT) and CPR, and provide child car safety seat installation for the public.

Travis Lowman, a paramedic with Saltville EMS, has been serving as training coordinator and recently completed certification in education coordination through the Virginia Department of Health Office of EMS.

Travis will be organizing all the staff and public training programs at the squad building.

The certification involved him helping teach an EMT class for 50 hours, acting as adjunct instructor, and attending a three-day institute on how to do paperwork, proper procedures, and continuing education instruction.

Richelle Lowman, Travis’ wife and office manager at Saltville EMS, said each EMT is required to have a certain number of continuing education credits in order to recertify every few years.

“This way we can offer that to our employees without them having to find it and pay for it,” she said.

“That’s the thing we’re really excited about with this because now we can do all of our continuing education hours in-house and we’re also going to start an EMT academy,” Travis said.

“The academy will be open to the public, and we’re hoping to bring in some of the younger generation because none of us is getting any younger,” he said. “To be able to train new EMTs, and the way we’ve designed it is we want to offer CPR and the emergency driving course early in the class, and that way students will be able to actually work in the field while they’re attending the class.”

By the end of the academy, about 14 weeks Travis said, the students will have everything they need upon successful completion of the test and the class to be able to walk onto an EMS job as an EMT.

The squad hopes to start the first academy in September.

Travis and another education coordinator currently in training, James Tolliver, also a paramedic and compliance officer with the squad, will be teaching the academy.

Saltville EMS also has two new American Heart Association instructors, bringing the total to four instructors to teach public CPR classes. They will be offering this instruction at the squad building.

The four offering the training are Travis Lowman, James Tolliver, Kyle Brewster (chief) and Tim Peak. Travis, James and Kyle will be providing an advanced level for fellow rescue squad members.

“We have a pretty large demand for CPR classes,” Richelle said. “A lot of people in this community for work or whatever reason need them and they’ve been calling lately, and now we have four people so we can hold monthly fairly large classes.”

EMT or rescue personnel can come here and take classes to keep their certifications up to date, said Richelle.

They hope to begin these classes in mid-July.

“By taking training it will allow you to perform the techniques properly,” said Travis of the beginning level for the public. No prerequisites are required.

“In the past, Saltville Rescue Squad was considered a training center for this area some time ago. We would like to get back to that,” Travis said. “It encourages us to be the best at what we do. It keeps us up with our skills and at the same time it also encourages other people to come into the field and be interested in being an EMT or higher.

“It would be exciting to bring that back,” Richelle added.

Parents needing proper child safety seat installation can come to the rescue squad building for training and inspection thanks to a new Car Seat Safety Technician.

One of the Saltville EMS providers, Derek Dunford, was recently certified. Also an EMT and infection control officer, Derek took four days of training for the class. He will instruct people how to properly install a car seat.

“We go by the guidelines of the car seat manufacturer,” Derek said. He will offer information about when new car seats will be needed as the child grows.

“We can install the car seat for them, but we prefer to show them how to do it,” he said. “That way they’re the last person to touch the car seat” in case they need to switch vehicles.

Derek said he plans to have an event soon and will post information around town and on the department’s Facebook page or on the website www.saltvilleems.org, where people can contact him for appointments.

The squad boasts about 28 members, including six paramedics, two intermediate EMTs, 12 entry level EMTs and six drivers.

Richelle has added writing grants to her position with the squad and will also help the police department and any other town agencies that might need help seeking funding. She applied for a Rescue Squad Assistance Fund grant through the Virginia Department of Health Office of EMS that ended up providing about 80% of the cost of their newest vehicle, a 2021 Ford F550 4-wheel drive truck with only 4,000 miles on it, ready to go except for supplies that are stocked by the squad.

They have three ambulances and are working on getting their quick response vehicle licensed.

For more information about Saltville EMS, check out the Facebook page or website.