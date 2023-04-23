The Prefect Gift Shop’s annual Yard Sale will take place on Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29) at the Moose Lodge.

The sale is the only fundraiser that TPGS holds. The shop operates each December, providing a place for children and others to shop for their loved ones during the holiday season.

Furniture, clothing, linens, yarn, home décor, games, toys, office supplies, craft items, holiday decorations, electronics, glassware, vintage and antique items, plants and planters, and more will be available during the yard sale.

Visit the Moose Lodge (444 Floyd Highway S.) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (May 27) and Sunday (May 28), and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday (May 29).

TPGS volunteers are accepting donated items for the yard sale until May 26. Contact Sarah Fleetwood by emailing fleetwood_s@yahoo.com to arrange a drop off location.

Learn more about TPGS and its efforts to make the holiday season special for community members at www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720.