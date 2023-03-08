Citizens Telephone Cooperative, the Floyd Moose Lodge and other community organizations have partnered with Floyd County Parks and Recreation for its inaugural Buffalo Eggstravaganza on April 1.

While Citizens and the Moose Lodge have hosted respective Easter egg hunts in the past, this year they’ve joined Parks and Rec for an event that will feature lots of filled eggs, crafts, snacks, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and more.

“We are happy to move our Easter event to the Parks and Rec field where there is plenty of room for children of all ages and plenty of parking for adults,” said Tina Osborne, community events coordinator at Citizens.

Staci Thompson of the Floyd Moose Lodge said combining resources to “accommodate more children and families” is “what it is all about.”

FCPR Director Jacob Agee agreed. He said, “Our combined experience and resources will make this the best egg hunt for our community.”

The Eggstravaganza will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Floyd Rec Park (114 Park Drive). Everyone is invited.

Note in case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be moved to Citizens’ multi-purpose shelter located at 220 Webbs Mill Road.

Any updates will be posted on the Park and Rec website at www.floydcova.org/recreation and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FloydVaRec.