'If I Were Mayor' essays draw recognition of Smyth middle school students

Olivia Wyatt and Colton Ferland may just be in middle school, but they are already thinking about the problems their towns face and how they might be solved. They’re not alone as dozens of other Smyth County seventh-graders put their pens to paper to consider local issues and present their ideas for addressing them.

Wyatt is a Northwood Middle School student, while Ferland studies at Marion Middle. However, two problems drew the attention of both: youth entertainment and recreation and littering.

The students addressed the issues in essays they submitted to the Virginia Municipal League’s (VML) “If I Were Mayor” contest.

In her essay, which went on to win the VML’s top award for this region, Wyatt noted Saltville’s beauty “and good people. It does not have many places for recreational activities, but it has a lot of potential.”

The NMS student acknowledged that Saltville isn’t perfect. She wrote: “There are some problems, perhaps the most important being that there is less care for the environment than needed. Saltville is a beautiful town, but litter is slowly consuming it.”

Littering, Ferland argued, “is destroying our environment.”

The Marion student also addressed recreation and drug abuse. Ferland said few entertainment opportunities for youth could lead to youngsters committing destructive behavior. “Imagine you’re a young kid and you’ve done the same thing over and over again, you will eventually get bored of it or you begin to find ways to get into trouble.”

Regarding drug abuse, Ferland explained that it’s a priority “because when adults misuse them then it causes an unsafe environment for those around them and at home.”

Part of the VML competition was not just to identify problems but to present solutions.

Both Wyatt and Ferland recommended turning to citizens.

Even at his young age, Ferland knows the path of elected service isn’t easy. He concluded, “The job of mayor is a very difficult job because you have to fix problems without creating more…. The best way to know how to fix these problems without creating new ones is to talk to the people of Marion and understand what they need and want.”

Wyatt said she “would hold public surveys to see in what ways the people of Saltville would prefer these problems to be handled – and to see if they approve of my ideas….”

Her proposals included higher fines for littering, making trash cans and recycling bins more accessible, and increasing funds for garbage pickup. Wyatt also proposed holding “a fundraiser for the town and organize an annual event to encourage the citizens of the town to help pick up trash. I hope the people of Saltville would do their best to reduce the amount of litter….”

Solutions, Ferland knew, wouldn’t be easy to achieve, especially those that might require tax increases. He proposed raising taxes slightly to pay for new buildings and parks. “I would need to raise it just enough to fix the problem without creating more problems because if you raise the taxes too high then the people will get upset.”

Out of 11 top essays selected by Marion Middle School staff and forwarded to the town, Ferland’s got top honors from the Marion Town Council.

Four other MMS students were recognized with Honorable Mention Awards: Hope Robinson, Irene Jackson, Jenny Allen, and Layla Russell.

Last week, the council and Mayor David Helms presented the winners with summer pool passes for Marion’s new waterpark and a certificate from the town.

This was the first year that MMS participated in the competition. Helms said he hopes they’ll continue for many years to come.

MMS Principal Edwina Richardson attended the presentation and noted that Helms came to MMS and told students about his work. That, she said, made what they students were learning in the class much more real.

“We are delighted at the interest and ideas coming from our young folks,” said Helms. “Under the leadership of [Principal] Edwina Richardson and Colton’s teacher Eric Pennington, and the fine teachers and staff at Marion Middle School, MMS is certainly preparing our next generation to lead our town.”

Angie Thomas, an NMS English teacher, said her entire class takes part in the contest each year. This year, 54 students completed essays.

Thomas reflected that the contest “is important because it allows students to take a closer look at their community and share their opinions on issues that are important to them.”

Thomas noted that NMS is quite proud of Wyatt for her regional award. The Saltville Town Council is expected to recognize her at its May 10 meeting at 7 p.m. According to the VML, regional winners from around the state each receive a $150 gift card and a plaque.

All winning essays will be featured in the May issue of VML’s magazine Virginia Town & City and will be posted at www.vml.org/education/essay-contest.

A VML press release said, “All the regional winners demonstrated a grasp of an issue affecting their community and developed persuasive proposals to mitigate the problem. In every case, it was apparent that these students cared about the people in their town or city and wanted to help them. If these young people are any indication, then Virginia will have a talented group of local leaders to draw upon in the future.”

The essay contest is a key component of VML’s civic education programming, which seeks to teach school children and adults how local government works and how they can become involved in making their communities better places to live, work and play.

The VML is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of local governments that works to improve and assist local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education and other services.