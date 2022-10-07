Angels Christmas Store stocked for 2022 season

The annual Angels Christmas Store in the old Odd Fellows Lodge in Floyd opens for the season this month with so many festive offerings that its storage unit is bursting at the seams.

The seasonal store is a branch of Angels in the Attic, which donates all proceeds from its all-volunteer operations to local charities. Other related shops in Floyd include the Angels Store, the Angels in the Attic Boutique and the Angels Furniture Store.

The Angels Christmas Store offers holiday necessities (including artificial trees, wreaths, lights, ribbon, wrapping paper, dinnerware and more) and gifts at low prices, attracting shoppers from as far away as Pennsylvania and making decorations more affordable.

Store manager Frankie Turner assumed the duties this year, though former manager Sandra Shank continues making her signature wreaths and helping anyway she can. Turner, Shank and Wanda Ingles joined forces to complete some store preparation on Sept. 26, noting there is probably enough inventory to fill at least double the current space.

“Year after year, we get more and more,” Shank said in late-September.

Turner said, “The community has been so good to us this year… We’re ready to roll.”

An assortment of games, stuffed animals, children’s books and clothing are featured at the store, as are mugs, tabletop decorations, ornaments, garland, CDs, candles and much more.

The 2022 edition of the store opens at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Regular store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until mid-December at 710 E. Main St., beside Buffalo Hemp Company and across from CVS Pharmacy.

To learn more about Angels in the Attic and all of its operations, visit www.angelsintheattic.org.