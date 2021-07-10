Marion police chief, VACP respond to state hospitals' closure to new admissions

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has ordered five of its eight state-run psychiatric hospitals to reduce their bed capacities, temporarily closing those hospitals to new admissions.
While the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion is not among those, it along with the two other remaining facilities, is being monitored by DBHDS, according to a letter from DBHDS Commissioner Allison Land to the department's partners and providers.
“...staffing levels at those three hospitals are acceptable for now, but cannot accept patients over their full capacity,” Land wrote.
The order came down as staffing shortages hit the state hospitals with 1,547 of about 5,500 direct patient support positions left unfilled, putting a heavier burden on those who continue to work at the facilities, Land said. Simultaneously, she said, admissions have continued to rise to a 392% increase as a result of the “bed of last resort law.” That law requires state hospitals to admit patients under temporary detention orders when arrangements at private facilities can't be made. Passed in 2014, the law is meant to ensure people in crisis get the treatment they need before an emergency custody or temporary detention order expires.
“Despite our aggressive recruiting and retention strategies, state hospitals continue to lose staff while admissions continue to rise,” Land wrote. “It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic environment.”
Depleted staff and increased admissions can spell danger, Land said. Since July 1, state hospitals have had 63 serious injuries of staff and patients.
Both state staff and contracted staff “are finding the unrelenting stress, required overtime, and dangerous environment exhaustive and untenable ,” she wrote.
To that, Marion Police Chief John Clair said, “Welcome to the club.”
He's previously noted the difficulty law enforcement agencies have faced in recruiting new officers. Clair and other local law enforcement leaders were also among those sounding the alarm late last year about extended patient hold times in emergency rooms while patients waited for psychiatric beds to come available. When a person in crisis is detained on an ECO or TDO, law enforcement must transport the patient to the facility. If a bed is not immediately available, the officers must accompany the patient until one is.
Following the signing of an executive order last August that suspended state facilities' requirement to admit people as a bed of last resort amid the pandemic, law enforcement across the region reported marathon wait periods that sometimes stretched into days. In relieving the burden on the state hospitals, Clair said that order inadvertently strained law enforcement and emergency rooms and placed additional burden on patients, some of whom did not receive the treatment they needed before their TDO expired.
Land wrote in her letter, “For our partners, I understand you will feel the pain of this situation nearly as much as we do, and will [sic] this will be very similar to the DBHDS closures during COVID outbreaks. Thankfully, private hospitals and other community settings are not currently experiencing outbreaks, and patients under a temporary detention order who are waiting for a bed should be fully diverted to those private beds.”
But, private facilities are often reluctant to admit patients with aggressive behaviors and Clair fears law enforcement and emergency rooms will again carry that extra burden.
“We will see a logjam of patients not receiving care, not in a therapeutic environment, in the custody of law enforcement officers for 30 or 40 hours or for however long with no end in sight,” he said.
Fired up about the move, Clair said the closure to new admissions does not address the problem; it only shifts DBHDS's responsibilities onto its partners and providers, many of whom are experiencing the same issues.
“In a brilliant display of government-led legal sophistry, the state hospital system realized that since the code demands they be the beds of last resort, all they need to do is reduce their beds and facilities to an unworkable number in order to gain the reprieve they desired.”
Though Land said in her letter that “it is my sincere hope that this admissions closure will not last a day longer than it needs to,” she didn't give an indication as to when the order would be lifted.
In a statement from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Executive Director Dana Schrad warned that this could mean that people in need of psychiatric care could be “street released” without treatment. TDOs and ECOs expire and when they do, patients cannot legally be held by law enforcement.
“Law enforcement does not have a viable choice: if an ECO/TDO is ordered and there is no psychiatric bed, the only option is street release,” she wrote. “This is not a viable or responsible option for the treatment and care of an individual in mental health crisis. . . The mental health system says it lacks capacity to meet the needs of the mentally ill. Law enforcement cannot answer this lack of capacity nor meet the expectations of the public when it comes to mental health care. Virginia is in a state of crisis, and no one is listening.”
Clair had similar thoughts.
“The whole thing is broken,” he said. “How many times do I have to use the word 'crisis?' How many times does Allison Land have to say 'crisis?' How many times do CSBs (community services boards) have to use the word 'crisis?' I don't know what kind of stronger language we can use. Someone with the power to fix this must fix this.... Despite the pleas of the state hospitals, law enforcement and CSBs, the bare reality is that people who need the services are not receiving them. You don't have to be Nostradamus to know how this will end.”
Schrad said, “Policymakers and the public need to understand that law enforcement didn't create this problem and we can't solve it.”
Clair again called on Virginia legislators to address the issue, pointing out that Land had previously asked the general assembly for a budget amendment to help address the challenges, but was denied.
“When are we going to have a special session to address mental health?” he asked.
He pointed to government funding for Coronavirus relief. “We can give a bagillion dollars to stop that pandemic, but with this crisis we can't seem to assign funding for solutions?”
Land said DBHDS is working to find ways to improve state hospitals' staff to patient ratio and to incrementally reopen beds as staffing levels improve. They'll also be working with state government on relief for existing staff as well as on both short- and long-term solutions to the census issues the facilities have faced.
“More time is needed before we can act on these plans,” she wrote. “In the meantime, DBHDS will continue building its staffing levels at every hospital. We will do everything in our power to ensure a safe environment and to stabilize staffing throughout the system so additional beds can be reopened as soon as it is safe.”
Both Clair and Schrad said law enforcement will continue to meet their community's needs.
“The police are not going to stop being the police,” Clair said. “We're going to do the job to protect people and to ensure we do the best we can to help deliver those services, but there's not much we can do if, ultimately, they don't receive those services.”
Schrad said, “Virginia law enforcement is there to help people in crisis, but we can't do it alone.”