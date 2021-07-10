Marion police chief, VACP respond to state hospitals' closure to new admissions

Land wrote in her letter, “For our partners, I understand you will feel the pain of this situation nearly as much as we do, and will [sic] this will be very similar to the DBHDS closures during COVID outbreaks. Thankfully, private hospitals and other community settings are not currently experiencing outbreaks, and patients under a temporary detention order who are waiting for a bed should be fully diverted to those private beds.”

But, private facilities are often reluctant to admit patients with aggressive behaviors and Clair fears law enforcement and emergency rooms will again carry that extra burden.

“We will see a logjam of patients not receiving care, not in a therapeutic environment, in the custody of law enforcement officers for 30 or 40 hours or for however long with no end in sight,” he said.

Fired up about the move, Clair said the closure to new admissions does not address the problem; it only shifts DBHDS's responsibilities onto its partners and providers, many of whom are experiencing the same issues.

“In a brilliant display of government-led legal sophistry, the state hospital system realized that since the code demands they be the beds of last resort, all they need to do is reduce their beds and facilities to an unworkable number in order to gain the reprieve they desired.”