FCRTA meeting this month

The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association will meet at Slusher Park later this month for a potluck lunch and Book Swap.
Alice Slusher will host the event at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish for the potluck and also a used book(s) that they enjoyed for a Book Swap.
Dues are typically collected dues at this meeting, and fellowship is enjoyed by all.
All retired education personnel, including administrators, teachers, aides, secretaries, cafeteria employees, bus drivers, maintenance employees, custodians, etc., are invited to attend FCTRA meetings.
For directions to Slusher Park, call Alice Slusher at (540) 789-7311, Sarah Wood at (540) 745-4784, or Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736.
The FCRTA will meet on Sept. 21 at Floyd County High School, where members will tour the new addition.
Its final meeting of the year will be on Nov. 16 at Floyd Presbyterian Church, where attendees will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and hold a remembrance meeting to honor those members who have passed.