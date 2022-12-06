High School Art Show opens at FCA this week

The annual Floyd County High School Art Show opens in the Hayloft Gallery of the Floyd Center for the Arts on Friday. An opening reception will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

Nearly 200 pieces of work by more than 70 FCHS students in classes with Kimberly Ingram and Aven Tanner will make up the 2022 FCA High School Art Show. Mediums include painting, drawing, 3D sculpture, pottery and more.

Students and teachers curate the exhibit each year to continue the learning process, as it allows students to understand the entire experience of exhibition for a professional artist.

Opening in the Falcon Gallery, also on Dec. 9, will be traveling exhibition “Voice Overs” by the Virginia Center for the Book, and solo artist Sydney Barton will have artwork in the Breezeway Gallery.

“Voice Overs” is a compilation of broadsides created by multiple artists, each featuring text and printed design. The Virginia Center for the Book in April 2020 asked both writers and artists for print work that responded to ongoing issues of sexism, racism and biases as seen and felt in our cultural landscape.

Sydney Barton, local self-taught artist from Roanoke, will open a solo exhibition in the Breezeway Gallery. Titled “So Real It Hurts,” this exhibition features a collection of works by Sydney created over a span of years. A theme within these works focuses on the artist’s self-image as portraits, as well as a deep dive into emotion, mental health, and processing the complexities of life.

The opening reception to celebrate these shows and artists will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The new exhibitions will be on display until Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Additionally, the exhibition featured at the Appalachian Center for Photography by Adrienne Lundgren will come to a close this weekend on Sunday, Dec. 11.

“Regenerative Nature” features two cohesive bodies of work by photographer, Adrienne Lundgren. The two separate bodies of work, “Seascapes” and Star Charts,” together seek to visually explore ideas surrounding the law of the conservation of matter and energy.

The ACP is located adjacent to the Floyd Center for the Arts. It is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, and by appointment.

To learn more about FCA, its current exhibits and programming, visit www.floydartcenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. Regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.