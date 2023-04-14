As we approach the fast changing season of spring, we’re usually all greeted to spring flowers, and many spring showers.

Rain blesses the land with much needed water, but we’re always reminded to the remembrance in the Christian faith, the death and resurrection of Jesus from Nazareth.

“The Son from Gethsemane” is a poem dedicated to this Holy season. Despite how indifferent we are to one another, whether it’d be our politics or beliefs, may we find some peace in these words.

“The Son from Gethsemane”I’m sending out this message,

to the streets of Munich, even Paris.

To Cairo, the oceans, and point of Everest.

To the poor and lost,

under the oppressive.

I believe in the Son from Gethsemane.

Brought forward in betrayal, in agony.

Whipped and crowned in the blood of tyranny.

Walking forward through a plain of our enemy.

Bleeding, the Son gave to cruelty.

I understand you may not see this clearly,

but this sympathy means so much to me.

I will follow He, Who gave everything, so these eyes may see.

Sometimes I feel like the world needs a real piece of this dignity.

I know there’s a poor group of people that need this care.

No matter the skin you wear,

Or how you see the government, we need that care.

Devoted He still remains, who walked Galilee.

My oh my, I’d walk a million miles with He.

That’s right, the Son of God, born of Mary,

who walked on the dark sea, who leads us to security.

The Son who prayed from Gethsemane,

the only one who died for our eternity.

‘Small Town Word’ is a regular column in The Floyd Press, featuring the work of Kevin Hendrick, a local writer and author who shares insights and poetry.