Wytheville Town Council to hold budget public hearing on Monday

The Town of Wytheville is looking at an approximate $34 million budget for fiscal year 2023, an increase of about $10 million over the current year’s budget. The Town Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13, in the council chambers of the municipal building at 150 E. Monroe St.

The Town Council is not proposing any tax increases. However, it does expect an increase of about $1 million from the meals and lodging tax being adjusted to pre-pandemic levels and some growth during the current fiscal year.

The biggest bump in the budget is in the areas of water and wastewater improvements. The proposed water fund allocation is $7.6 million, up from $3.8 million the current year. The proposed wastewater fund allocation is $5.3 million, up from $2.3 million this year.

Regarding water system improvements, the Town will work jointly with Wythe County and other partners to complete several water improvement projects in direct response to the start-up of the Blue Star NBR and the Blue Star glove manufacturing facility, and the need to maintain high water service levels to the Town’s existing customers, said Town Manager Brian Freeman.

The town manager said Blue Star is anticipated to begin drawing on Town Water supplies at the rate of about 450,000 gallons per day as early as the third quarter of this year, with a total anticipated water demand of 1.6 million gallons daily within the next five years.

“This will necessitate the addition of the Lots Gap Storage Tanks and a Lot 24 Loop Line. The total cost of these two projects is approximately $6.5M with $2.5M of this cost is being provided by virtue of grant funding,” Freeman said. “The remaining project costs will be financed and paid for with the sale of water to Blue Star. Future capital budgets will include a 2MGD expansion of the New River Regional Water Treatment Facility.”

There are no water rate increases proposed in the budget.

The proposed wastewater system improvements are improvements to the sanitary sewer system, which includes the replacement of the Lithia Road and Industry Road force main piping.

“These lines have failed; requiring emergency repairs over 60 times in the last year and must be replaced,” Freeman said.

Consultant selection for the Lithia road portion of these projects is complete and design will be underway in the coming weeks. Industry Road force main replacement could begin within weeks. The cost of this project is about $1 million.

The Town will also complete significant rehabilitation of thousands of feet of sewer piping, manholes and cleanouts to help reduce and/or eliminate infiltration and inflow of ground and surfaces waters from the wastewater system.

“By doing so, we can reduce the operating costs associated with treating water that shouldn’t be entering the system. The cost of this project is about $2 million with $1 million from a DEQ grant,” Freeman said.

There are no sanitary sewer rate increases proposed in the budget.

Regarding other appropriations, public safety spending will increase by about $800,000 as the town continues to improve its police/fire/rescue operations.

Also in the budget is an approximate $750,000 increase for the town’s Community Center. However, that amount could decrease once plans for the center’s decaying roof are finalized.

Wytheville Town Manager Brian Freeman said the roof at the Community Center is 15 years old, in poor condition and leaking in several places.

“The budget currently contains an estimated total replacement cost of $750,000; however, staff is working diligently to analyze various strategies to give us the best short-term and long-term solutions,” Freeman said. “These range from spot repairs and phased replacement to total replacement. We’ve conducted site visits and inspections with several roofing contractors and we believe we can replace just lower roof now and complete spot repairs of the upper roof sections and get another 5-10 years out of them. This will be finalized in the coming weeks and is anticipated to cut this line item by as much as half prior to the June 13 meeting.”

Also in the budget is $105,000 for a new financial/accounting/human resource management computer system conversion.

Freeman said the town is currently working with 1990’s technology that is extremely limited. He said the town has no analytical capability, no ability for employees to access their records, no ability to provide dynamic financial data and reports to the staff, the council or the public.

“This is a cost that impacts all departments,” he said.

The budget for museums/heritage preservation includes a $300,000 increase, from $293,000 for this year to $605,000 next year, for a variety of projects, including HVAC, windows and lighting improvements at the Homestead Property on Tazewell Street. Another big ticket item is about $175,000 to address structural issues at the Rock house Museum, which is closed to the public until the issues are addressed.

