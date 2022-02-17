Cantrell in lights: Dedication held for legendary Floyd coach

On the last regular season home games of the Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes, Floyd County High School was finally able to formally dedicate the school’s main gymnasium to Alan Cantrell last Thursday.

When school Principal Barry Hollandsworth asked anyone in the stands who played on one of Cantrell’s teams to come the floor on Feb. 10, a sizable crowd gathered at center court, representing just a fraction of Cantrell’s legendary career on the court and in the community.

The crowd included some of those who played on one of his five Virginia High School League state championships, four with girls and one boys team, and those who played in one of his 1,352 games as a head coach.

Cantrell led the Floyd girls teams to 20 wins or more for 22 seasons and coached 581 teams over the years.

Speakers at the event listed Cantrell’s accomplishments at FCHS:

37 seasons as girls’ basketball head coach

17 seasons as boys’ basketball coach (coaching both girls and boys’ teams in same years)

991 overall victories

749 girls’ basketball wins

Four state championships for the Lady Buffaloes plus four runner-up finishes

One state championship with the boys

In speaking to the crowd at the dedication ceremony, Cantrell said “I am honored,” and added “there are so many others” who should also be recognized and honored.

“Thank you,” he told the crowd.

Former Floyd coach Skip Bishop praised Cantrell for his “commitment to the game and his players,” and told some stories about the early days of his career in Floyd.

Former School Superintendent Terry Arbogast said the new gym for the high school was a result of Cantrell’s success as a coach and leader. He called it “an honor” to serve as the superintendent when Cantrell was coaching.

Travis Cantrell, assistant school principal, son and coach alongside his father of the team for several years, praised his dad as a father, a teacher, a mentor and a leader.

As speakers talked, Cantrell stood with his wife and a granddaughter and occasionally wiped his eyes as the crowd applauded and cheered when his accomplishments were listed.

Afterwards, he joined with the crowd of former student athletes and talked with them.

“It’s been an honor,” he said.

Roanoke Times Sportswriter Robert Anderson told a story in 2017 about Cantrell, a Buchanan County native, who graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1977 getting a call from ETSU’s men’s basketball coach Sonny Smith who asked “Do you want a job?”

“Sure,” Cantrell answered.

“I’ve got one for you at Floyd County.”

On the wall of what is now officially the Alan Cantrell Court hangs a banner that recognized Cantrell’s admission into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame Class of 2011.

The banner lists:

VHSL Girls Basketball Wins — 749

VHSL Combined Boys and Girls Wins — 991

Five-Time State Champion — 4 Girls, 1 Boys

The record says a lot, but the recommendation made by a university in East Tennessee more than 40 years ago meant a lot more for Floyd County and the impact Alan Cantrell continues to have.