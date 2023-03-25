A special Floyd County grand jury session earlier this month indicted three Florida men in last year’s burglary at Floyd Jewelry.

Sean Tyler Flowers of Dana, FL, and Dale Louie Bennett of Tallahassee are in New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, held under multiple charges of grand larceny, burglary, burglary conspiracy, destruction of property with intent and possession of burglary tools.

A third man remains in jail in Rockingham City in North Carolina, finishing out his term before septs can be taken to bring him to Virginia to face the same charges and serve him with the indictments so they can be unsealed.

The charges stem from the incident at the Floyd Jewelry Shop in the Autoville complex on 610 E. Main St. in June 2022. A store surveillance video showed men breaking into the store, where they smashed the glass doors and display cabinets and scrooped up watches, jewelry and other items.

Store owner Sarah Sowers said the two shown on a store video stole at least $40,000 worth of merchandise. The video showed the burglary occurred around 2 a.m.

Sowers has operated the store for 28 years and says this was the first burglary.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office sent out notices about the burglaries and thanked the Rockingham Police Department of North Carolina for its help.

After the North Carolina burglary, the three men were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 5-7 months, and the third individual will be finishing up his sentence soon.

Court records show the sheriff’s department used search warrants to seize phone records and other information that provided evidence of travel and locations by the suspects.

Branscom said more information will be presented to the court when the three are arraigned and at bond hearings.

In another legal matter before the Circuit Court March 21, Lawrence Edward Sutphin of Willis pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs and Judge Fleenor sentenced him to 10 years, with thee years in prison and seven suspended.

Because of a medical issue, the judge allowed Sutphin to delay reporting to the New River Valley Jail until April 11.

In other matters before the court:

Frances Bain Jr. and David William Guynn of Check both pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. They were given one-year suspended sentences along with suspended fines. All firearms and guns were seized by the court.

John A. Thomas III of Charlotte, NC, was committed Thomas to Western State Mental Facility after being found unable to understand right from wrong in an auto theft in October 2022.

Judge Mike Fleenor denied bond for Melissa Elizabeth Gibson of Floyd, who is charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor under age 13. Her case was set for trial for Tuesday but was continued.